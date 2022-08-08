Global weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets record 247,830 daily infections

People wearing protective masks walk towards Shinjuku stations after work in Tokyo, Japan on July 28. Tokyo scored a record 40,406 new cases that day. Phoro by Kimimasa Mayama / EPA-EFE

August 7 (UPI) — The COVID-19 situation is improving around the world with a weekly drop of 17% in cases and an 11% decrease in deaths, although Japan continues to increase with a quarter of infections as well as a daily record of 247,830 cases plus 215 daily deaths, the most in five months. . On Sunday, Japan announced 206,495 infections, four days after the record high, for a total of 14,302,864 in 11th place, overtaking Spain last week. Deaths were 152, two days after the mark, for a total of 33,711 in the 30th. Japan topped 200,000 for the first time two weeks ago.

In the past week, Japan added a world record 1,495,049 infections, a 10% gain, a week after a 54% rise.

As the BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads globally, infections have fallen to 5,853,223 with a daily average of 836,175 and topped 1 million last seen on April 13, according to tracked by Worldometers.info. On January 21, the daily record was set at 3,842,371. The total is 589,173,915, including 644,604 on Saturday when Japan added 227,563, including 30,970 in the capital Tokyo. The city record was 40,406 on July 28.

The number of deaths over the past week has fallen to 14,603. This daily average is 2,086 with the recent low of 1,294 on June 21, the lowest since 1,072 on March 21, 2020, 10 days after the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The total is 6,436,144, including 1,322 on Saturday. It was last under 1,000 on June 19 with 931.

Some countries do not report weekend data. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not report data on Saturdays and Sundays.

Other increases in cases over the past week with more than 25,000 in descending order were South Korea 22% with a second high of 681,160, Russia 60% with 103,175 and Spain 31% with 34,751 .

The United States reported the third highest number of cases, 650,879 but a 26% drop, No. 4 Germany 375,002 with a 28% drop, No. 5 Italy 283,712 with a 28% drop, n ° 6 Australia 238,132 with a 24% drop, no. 7 France 225,000 and a drop of 35%.

Among countries reporting more than 100 deaths with large increases over the past week: #4 Japan 932 with a 51% increase, #10 Iran 461 with a 61% increase, Peru 319 with a 39% increase %, Romania 188 with an increase of 45%. % ascend.

The United States reported the most deaths, 2,476 but down 11%. Brazil was second at 1,475 and down 5%, Italy third at 1,059 and down 12%, Germany fifth at 886 and up 11%.

Every continent has reported a weekly decrease in cases. Africa fell the most, 49% to a cumulative total of 12,546,104, followed by Europe 29% to a world record 217,181,034, North America 27% to 111,504,692, South America 27% for 62,603,828, Oceania 24% for 11,641,951, Asia 2% for 173,695,585.

Asia reported the only increase in deaths with 8% to 1,451,551. Decreases were Africa 58% to 257,004, Oceania 24% to 17,453, Europe 18% to a global high of 1 883,286, North America 11% for 1,508,628, South America 8% for 1,318,207.

The United States leads with 1,058,726 deaths and 93,897,604 infections, according to Worldometers.info. The United States holds the world record for daily cases with 909,017 on January 13. Brazil is second in deaths with 680,012, including 210 on Saturday and fourth in cases with 34,011,173, including 18,738 on Sunday. India is second in cases with 44,145,732, including 18,738 on Sunday and third in deaths with 526,689, including 40 on Sunday.

India has the record for daily deaths at 4,529 on May 18, 2021, without adjustments from regions.

Russia is fourth in deaths with 382,697, including 46 on Sunday with eight days ago, tied at least since 34 on April 16, 2020.

In the top 10 for deaths, Mexico is fifth with 328,741 including 85 on Saturday, Peru sixth with 214,546 and no data on Saturday, Britain seventh with 183,052 with no data over the weekend, Italy eighth with 173 062 including 158 on Saturday, Indonesia ninth with 157,095 including 13 on Sunday and France 10th with 152,537 unchanged on Saturday.

In the top 10 cases, France is third with 34,053,040, Germany fifth with 31,228,314, Great Britain sixth with 23,368,899, Italy seventh with 21,286,771, South Korea eighth with 20,489,128 including 105,507 Sunday, Russia ninth with 18,692,396 including 56 1974 Sunday, .

Korea’s 110,610 cases on Saturday were the first time the country has reported more than six figures since 107,882 on April 16.

In total, more than 12.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, a gain of 100 million, with a global population of 7.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Tracking. Mainland China leads with 3.4 billion doses administered and a single vaccination rate of 92.4% among the 1.5 billion people, the highest in the world. India is second with 2 billion among the 1.4 billion inhabitants and a rate of 74.1%.

Broken down by world regions, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the United States and Canada administered at least one dose to 80% of the population, Europe to 69%, the Middle East to 57 % and Africa at 26%, according to The New York Times follow-up. The percentages have not changed for the past two weeks.

Japan is in the midst of a seventh wave as the government plans to roll out a new type of COVID-19 vaccine considered effective for the Omicron variant as early as October, Kyoda News reported, according to sources. The new vaccine is being developed by US pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna.

It will first be available to seniors and those with pre-existing conditions.

In the northeastern city of Sendai, an annual star-studded festival known for hanging decorations in shopping areas kicked off Saturday with the biggest crowds since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Sendai Tanabata festival has been canceled in 2020 and 2021. But this year around 2 million attendees are expected during the three-day event.

“I’m glad to see a lively atmosphere returning after the restrained vibe lasted a long time,” said Kikuo Shimura, a 70-year-old visiting from Tsuru in central Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture. says Kyodo News.

Unlike previous waves, the government did not impose restrictions on businesses or people.

In the first peak, cases reached 26,184 on August 22, amid the delta outbreak and two weeks after the close of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The record number of cases until the outbreak was 105,816 on February 6.

But hospitalizations are high.

As of July 27, 15 prefectures had set hospital bed occupancy rates for COVID patients above 50 percent, with the highest rate being 71 percent in Kanagawa.

“Medical workers are human beings, just like everyone else,” said Fumie Sakamoto, a nurse and infection control manager at the quality improvement center at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo. Japan time. “Since the arrival of BA.5, we have seen an inevitable increase in the number of medical workers testing positive or suspected of being infected even though they are negative.”

Despite the rise in numbers, Japan has low case and death rates.

Japan has 267 deaths per million, which is the 148th in the country with the world at 825.7 and Peru No. 1 at 6,323.

In cases, around 10% of the population has been infected with 111,803 per million in 112th place with the world at 75,586 and Portugal the highest among major countries at 528,847. Japan’s population is 125 million. ‘inhabitants.

The BA.5 Omicron strain has become the most dominant in the world, accounting for 85.5% of cases in the United States, according to the CDC data until July 30. The strain was first detected at the end of April. Virtually all cases are related to the Omicron variant.

The CDC ranked 41.7% of countries, districts, and territories with a “high” category level, up from 45.8% last week, with 38.9% “medium” and 19.4% “low.” In “high” places, masks are recommended indoors.

New hospitalizations in the United States from July 27 to Tuesday were 6,112, a weekly gain of 4.4%. A total of 5,078,893 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since its inception.

Although a more targeted vaccine for Omicron isn’t expected until the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the nation’s top infectious disease expert, urged people to keep up to date with vaccines, including two reminders for ages 50 and over, as they help protect people from several complications.

“If they’re not vaccinated or if they’re not boosted, they’re going to be in trouble,” Fauci said. Los Angeles Radio KNX News Last week. “It’s about you as an individual, but it’s also about the collective responsibility to bring this epidemic under control.”

CDC data show that 67.2% of the American population is fully vaccinated but only 48.2% received the first booster. Only 32% of people aged 50 and over received the second booster.

“You don’t want COVID to dominate people’s lives in this country or around the world, but you don’t want, wishing it was behind us and it was in the rearview mirror, not doing things that would be prudent “, Fauci said.

COVID-19 treatments, including Paxlovid, should be effective in mitigating the disease. It is free in the United States.

China, where COVID-19 first emerged more than 2½ years ago, has reported 5,226 deaths. Before a peak in April, it was 4,636, which has remained at that number since early February 2021.

On Sunday, China reported 390 cases including 5,659 on April 29. These are confirmed cases of illness. Asymptomatic cases are reported separately in mainland China.

Shanghai, which was closed due to the recent epidemic, tends to fall with no new local confirmed or asymptomatic cases on Sunday. There were 11 imported infections on Sunday.

But there is a confinement in the resort town of Sanya on China’s tropical coast of Hainan. About 80,000 tourists have been stranded in the city since 6 p.m. Saturday.

The entire city of one million has been deemed under “static management”, meaning the rollout of lockdown measures. Sanya registered 827 cases between August 1 and Saturday midnight.

On Saturday, there were 240 confirmed and 173 asymptomatic.

Provincial authorities in Hainan on Saturday announced provincewide nucleic acid testing for its population of 10 million.