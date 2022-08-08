Entertainment
Anne Heche stable after suffering severe burns in a car accident in Los Angeles | American News
Actress Anne Heche was stable in hospital amid an outpouring of support from fans and other stars following an accident in which she drove her car into a Los Angeles home, causing serious burns and damaging the house which had become uninhabitable.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it was investigating the incident but had not determined its cause. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in a statement it took 59 firefighters to extinguish the fire.
In a statement, Heather Duffy Boylston, friend of Heches and podcast partner, said: Anne is currently in stable condition. His family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect his privacy during this difficult time.
Heche, originally from Ohio, appeared on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991 where she won a Daytime Emmy. In the 1990s, she became one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors and starred with Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco in 1997, with Tommy Lee Jones in Volcano in 1997 and with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights in 1998.
Many people expressed their sympathy on Twitter as news of the fire unfolded throughout the weekend.
Actor Alix Wilton Regan called Heche brilliant and complicated and applauded her for her kindness during the time they worked together. Wishing him a speedy recovery from those horrific accidents and safer, stronger times ahead, Regan said.
Actor Alec Baldwin said Heche was an incredibly talented woman. In a video posted on Instagram, he added: I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is fine, I hope you will be fine. My heart goes out to you.
Rosanna Arquette tweeted: This is truly tragic. Pray for her.
Meanwhile, Heches’ ex-partner, Big Little Lies star James Tupper, who shares a 13-year-old son with Heche, said they are both hoping for a quick recovery. Thoughts and prayers for this lovely wife, actress and mother tonight.
Fans also expressed their support. There can be nothing worse than suffering from burns on any part of the body, wrote a Twitter user, expressing sympathy for his sons.
a lot too Express their support and sympathy to the inhabitants of the house hit by the car of Heches who would have escaped without injury.
Heche’s long career had its ups and downs after a traumatic childhood, which she documented in a memoir and spoke about in numerous interviews. She is a survivor of years of sexual abuse from his father and said it took him 31 years to come out of that trauma.
In 2020, she claimed her same-sex relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s caused significant damage to her career at a time when anti-LGBTQ bias was rampant in the entertainment industry.
She said 20th Century Fox told her that if she invited DeGeneres as a partner at a premiere, they would void her contract. She was kicked out of the premiere when she took on DeGeneres.
DeGeneres has yet to make any statement regarding the Heches accident.
A CBS Los Angeles reporter said in a Tweeter the resident of the house, which has been engulfed in fire, is a mess.
I am a mess. Were alive, but that’s about as far as it goes, the woman was quoted as saying.
A GoFundMe created for the victim, identified as Lynne Mishele, raised over $5,000 in just over 12 hours. The Guardian could not independently confirm whether the fundraiser was theirs.
