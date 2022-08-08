Actresses – The Telegraph shines a light on some Hollywood women we love

Iman Vellani

Would have Mrs. Wonder would have been so compelling if his cute-as-a-button newbie wasn’t front and center in the series? Natural in front of the camera and delighted with her interviews, Iman Vellani, 19, has won over fans around the world. The best thing about the Pakistani-Canadian teenager is that she effortlessly wears her identity on her sleeve and despite the huge responsibility of representation that falls on her, this screen superhero comes across as a another young woman navigating life…and now celebrity-dom.

While her time as the fearsome Kamala Khan on the Marvel series earned her descriptors like a lovable bundle of charisma and full of youthful verve and irresistible moxie, it’s her time off the show that makes Iman endearing her senses. wacky humor (in elementary school, there was a teacher who always called me an Apple product like I-Man, iPod, she said in a recent interview) and the fact that she named (like having a casual conversation, by her own admission, with Marvel super boss Kevin Feige) without ever looking like she was showing off. A girl we love… and want to see more soon!

Jodie Comer

Considering her most famous role is that of a murderous sociopath, one is forced to do a double take to see Jodie Comer on this list. But that’s precisely the wicked freshness she exudes as Villanelle in Kill Eve which makes Jodie Comer attractive. Quick wit and wicked repartee are his characters’ forte besides happily wrapping his victims around, of course, in a way that can only be described as crazy and that’s to the 29-year-old actors’ credit. that she managed to make Villanelle both vile and vulnerable for four seasons.

Jodie Comer’s unique transformative ability on camera makes her a favorite for many big roles, but the fact that she always keeps it simple, despite being a star, is what makes her worthy. crushed. Like when she once landed a high profile interview in black

T-shirt and leggings because my irons broke and everything else is wrinkled. When she dresses up, few women can wear a suit and tie like she does!

Phoebe Waller Bridge

The talent of Phoebe Waller-Bridges is both monumental and multi-hyphenate. While many may attribute her popularity to the eponymous character she created and starred in Flea bag a free-spirited, sexually active, angry young woman whose confusion in all things in life has been a mirror for most millennia, it’s also her stellar work as a writer and producer (think Kill Eve, thinks James Bond) which makes her a creative powerhouse to be reckoned with. The fact that she can surprise by writing a curvy signature and trouser-seat style has been in her work from the start, it’s what sets Waller-Bridge apart from her peers. And what’s not to love about a woman who writes lines like, Chic means boring. Don’t tell the French!

Ana DeArmas

Once we get past just how gorgeous Ana de Armas is, from toe to toe, we can easily see how she’s carved out a new kind of stardom for herself. As Variety she said, Ana de Armas has proven to be the celebrity of the moment a star who shines despite the absence of everything that makes a star. Holly’s new it girl has been around for a while, but it wasn’t until 2019 that she broke out with the dormant hit of Knives out. Wholesale Parts Holly Like Blade Runner 2049, no time to die and The gray man paved the way for her to play Marilyn Monroe in the next Blond. It’s a story of rising through the ranks that is very inspiring, given that she grew up in the small Cuban town of Santa Cruz del Norte and comes from an immigrant family.

Her intensely private personal life outside of a year-long relationship with Ben Affleck adds to the mystery of the doe-eyed beauty. She also has her heart in the right place, constantly donating to her home country. My suitcases fill up with clothes, medicine or supplies people need and come back empty, she once said. And the fact that she constantly breaks glass ceilings (A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly. She said it recently) makes her someone we fall for. Quite difficult.

Zendaya

There are so many things about Zendaya worth keeping. Not only is the 25-year-old one of the most beautiful and talented women on screens big and small right now, she is widely known as a triple-threat performer, excelling in acting, dancing and singing, and is already the youngest-ever Primetime Emmy award winner for Lead Actress Zendaya also actively supports and raises awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, the fight for women’s rights, the LGBTQ+ community and to vote. If people know your name, they should know it for a reason, she often said.

Already a part of big Holly dune at Spider Man we love how she always embraces her roots, ranging from African to German to Scottish, on the red carpet. She is, in short, what American rapper LL Cool J described her as, Shes cool. You can manufacture glory. You can manufacture advertising. You can craft songs. You can’t manufacture cool.

Olivia Colman

Who doesn’t love Olivia Colman?! Her acting prowess can never be disputed, but we’re most impressed with how off-screen she is. We got to see a lot of it when she accepted the Best Actress Oscar for The favourite, instantly warming us up as she mumbled nervously throughout her acceptance speech (she later admitted she was drunk, but knowing her, Colman might be joking). Colman, 48, is also very funny on talk shows and always comes across as a down-to-earth person. She made it very clear that she would not lose weight for any role. If someone told me I was too fat for a role, I would have it! A woman we love!