Bollywood: Working With Jaideep, Vijay Transformed Me As An Actor, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan – News





Bollywood actress teamed up with Ahlawat and Varma for Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ Kareena Kapoor (photo file) By PTI Published: Sun 7 August 2022, 17:23 Last update: Sun 7 August 2022, 17:26 When director Sujoy Ghosh offered him the adaptation of The devotion of suspect XBollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she grabbed the opportunity with both hands as she wanted to share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena has teamed up with Ghosh for the first time for the upcoming Netflix film, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s bestselling 2005 Japanese novel of the same name. The Hindi version follows a single mother and her daughter, who commit a crime, and a neighbor who helps them cover it up amid a police investigation. Calling Ahlawat and Varma “actors from a different realm”, Kareena said working with the duo has proven to be a transformative experience for her. “I try to do different things at every turn. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the casting, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma really transformed me. “It made me believe in different things because they are actors from another world. It added a lot of freshness to me and my character,” the 41-year-old said. PTI in an interview. Kareena said her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, asked her to up her game and give her the best shot as Ahlawat and Varma are in “high form”. “Saif said to me, ‘You have to be on your guard because these guys are in great shape, they’re top performers and they know exactly what they’re doing,'” she added. It’s a big time for hungry actors, the actor said. “Today there are brilliant people doing brilliant work. Actors have to be open about it and do different things. It’s an amazing time. It’s a learning curve for everyone and we should encourage it,” she added. She said she is looking forward to the release of the adaptation of The devotion of suspect X on Netflix in December or January. “It’s a big challenge for me and it’s been a great journey. I’m so happy it’s coming to Netflix,” she said. Kareena will then begin filming the untitled film by Hansal Mehta from September. She will also produce Mehta’s film in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddhawhich hits screens on August 11.

