‘Batgirl’ Canceled, James Franco Shows Hollywood’s Latino Erasure

It wasn’t a good week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you already knew that.

Between Warner Bros. ending the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature film, the Latinos are ruthlessly rejected and neglected in the entertainment industry. Worse still, few people seem to care.

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to release a movie if we don’t believe in it.”

Zaslav may not have realized how much he shared the truth in that sentence.

Indeed, Hollywood does not believe in Latino stories, creators, or sentiments. This is a fair assumption based on our treatment in the business so far. However, this is not just what we “feel”. Hard data confirms this.

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released its findings on the lack of Hispanic and Latino representation in the film industry in September 2021. Its findings were even worse than many suspected. A review of the 1,300 highest-grossing films released in the United States over the past 13 years found only six Afro-Latino leads or co-leads during the period. Even more, less than 5% of the over 52,000 characters examined had speaking parts.

Wouldn’t that have been a wake-up call? Obviously not.

Over the past decade, with controversies such as #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite highlighting long-standing inequality within Hollywood’s ranks, executives and producers have hit the press circuit, sharing their new ” unbridled focus” on creating “welcoming” and “inspiring” environments, all with the added promise of “doing better”.

It was mostly lip service.

Leslie Grace, star of canceled ‘Batgirl’ production

MovieMagic

Sympathetic to the ongoing hemorrhage of people losing their jobs at WarnerMedia over the past two years, particularly following the acquisition merger that closed in April, a quick scan might have provided some contextual clues as to why the company has canceled what was supposed to be the first superhero film led by Afro-Latinas. It’s the same studio that was criticized for the lack of Afro-Latino representation with “In the Heights.”

There was palpable excitement and enthusiasm for “Batgirl,” though many of us admitted we weren’t anticipating the DCEU’s “Citizen Kane.” Grace, the Dominican star of “In the Heights,” was heading for her most significant moment in Hollywood, one that may have young Latinas seeing themselves portrayed on screen for the first time.

Now, with the rug pulled out from under us, should Latinos just accept this as a possible quality issue or, even worse, a way to nab a simple tax break? Should Latinos start preparing for other Latino-themed projects, such as the Mexican superhero movie “Blue Beetle” starring Xolo Maridueña, to face a similar fate?

And when we thought it couldn’t get any more ridiculous, a headline that reads like an Onion article emerges – “James Franco to play Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in indie film ‘Alina of Cuba’.”

The sighs and eye rolls were significant. Sexual misconduct allegations and recent settlement aside (do you still believe cancel culture exists?), I found myself googling Franco’s ethnic roots to see if I might have missed it if the Portuguese-Swedish-Russian actor had new Latin American roots. He does not do.

Critics came quickly from social media users and Hollywood figures such as Cuban Oscar-winning producer Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Emmy-winning Colombian actor John Leguizamo.

Some users attempted to point out inconsistencies with Leguizamo’s reviews, pointing to his previous role as Italian plumber Luigi in “Super Mario Bros.” in 1993. However, aside from the fact that Luigi is not an actual figure responsible for the murder of thousands of people, there continues to be a fundamental failure to understand the underrepresentation of marginalized groups, such as Latinos, and how they can’t always see themselves in the media. Some even tried to call Cuban actress Ana de Armas for the next portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”, obviously missing the multiple portrayals of the classic starlet over the decades.

This silly logic continues to allow Latino roles to continue to be filled by non-Latino actors such as Javier Bardem (Spanish) playing Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”, whose cousin, Miguel Bardem, directs the Franco vehicle “Alina de Cuba”. .”

It’s unclear when the apology will end for the exclusion of Latinos. While Netflix recently laid off almost all of its agency employees for Con Todo, its content and viewership-focused platform, it seems Hollywood still has some way to go in terms of equality.

Latinos are not disposable and are not culturally ambiguous. Latinos are 500 million people spread all over the world. Know more about us.