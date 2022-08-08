Entertainment
Death of Roger E. Mosley: the actor of “Magnum, PI” in a car accident
Around the world, Roger E. Mosley was known as helicopter pilot Theodore TC Calvin from the 1980s TV series Magnum, PI. But in the Los Angeles area, he was also known by another name: a high school track coach who cultivated talent. and changed the lives of student-athletes for three decades.
Mosley died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from injuries he sustained in a car accident Thursday in Lynwood, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told the Los Angeles Times. He was 83 years old.
After the accident, which left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, Mosley was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, then transferred to Cedars-Sinai. His death was first reported by Rich Gonzalez from PrepCalTrack, which covers high school athletics in California.
My father was always a community man, Ch-a Mosley told The Times on Sunday. Even though he was famous and had that successful career in Hollywood, he continued to work with young people, most recently working as a track coach in Monrovia. [Unified School District].
He coached me personally. I was his first hurdler he trained to run the 400 meter hurdles, and he made me a champion. Under his guidance, I learned what it meant to win. … He made sure I had a work ethic and instilled in me a strong moral compass to stand on my feet, get a good education, and have all the tools I needed to succeed in the business. life.
Mosley appeared as an ex-Marine TC in over 150 episodes of the popular crime drama Magnum, PI, which aired for eight seasons on CBS, ending in 1988. He also starred in a few episodes of the recent reboot of Magnum PI as John Booky, a wise barber and Vietnam War veteran.
Prior to his Magnum, PI fame, Mosley starred in dozens of movies and TV series, including Sanford and Son, The Love Boat and Roots: The Next Generations. In 1973, he starred alongside his future Magnum castmate, PI Tom Selleck in the prison thriller Terminal Island. The following year, he shared the screen with John Wayne in the crime drama McQ.
He also portrayed Huddie Ledbetter, aka Lead Belly, in Gordon Parks’ 1976 biopic about the blues musician, as well as professional boxer Sonny Liston in Muhammad Ali’s 1977 biopic The Greatest.
After Magnum, PI, Mosley continued to build her TV resume with recurring roles on other shows, including the 1990s sitcoms You Take the Kids and Hangin With Mr. Cooper, as well as the Showtime series Rude Awakening. On the big screen, some of Mosleys later credits include the 1996 romantic comedy-thriller A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and the 1998 crime drama Letters From a Killer.
His penultimate role was Grandpa Faison in the comedy series FCU: Fact Checkers Unit in 2010. In a full-circle moment after a nearly decade-long hiatus, Mosley returned to the small screen one last time for the new Magnum PI, with Jay Hernandez in the lead role and Stephen Hill as TC.
Rest in the power of King, Father, Husband, Friend, Pioneer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerful Talent and Mentor Roger E. Mosley, Hill wrote Sunday on Instagram.
We have all been honored by the example of your life.
Mosley grew up in the Imperial Courts housing project in Watts. Beyond his screen career, Mosley became a prominent and influential figure in the Los Angeles high school athletic scene and coached a variety of other sports, including swimming and basketball.
He always gave knowledge, said Mike Knowles, who met Mosley while training Ch-a Mosley at John Muir High School in Pasadena before he and Mosley became lifelong friends and sparring partners.
If you asked him for something, you would get the completed answer, not just a partial answer. … He was an encyclopedia of knowledge about different things.
Knowles said Mosley was a perfectionist who repeatedly turned down offers to coach college athletics because he preferred to discover young homegrown talent and turn them into champions.
He was a tough coach, Knowles said. But all his athletes respected him. … They may not have always liked his training methods, but everyone he coached who went to college or the pros … came back and thanked him for being tough on them and teaching them how it’s going to be in life. And that’s what he did to all of us, basically.
He didn’t have to do this. He had money. He had fame. He did not need to return to the community and spend his time there. But he did.
Mosley is survived by his daughter and wife, Antoinette Toni Mosley.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-08-07/roger-e-mosley-death-magnum-pi-tc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What our second quarter earnings report taught us about the gig economy August 7, 2022
- Circus bringing daredevils, felines and other performers to New Whiteland August 7, 2022
- Three Gophers Selected For US WJC Squad August 7, 2022
- An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 85 | Cinema | DW August 7, 2022
- American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption August 7, 2022