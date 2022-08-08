Death of Roger E. Mosley: the actor of “Magnum, PI” in a car accident

Around the world, Roger E. Mosley was known as helicopter pilot Theodore TC Calvin from the 1980s TV series Magnum, PI. But in the Los Angeles area, he was also known by another name: a high school track coach who cultivated talent. and changed the lives of student-athletes for three decades.

Mosley died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from injuries he sustained in a car accident Thursday in Lynwood, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told the Los Angeles Times. He was 83 years old.

After the accident, which left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, Mosley was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, then transferred to Cedars-Sinai. His death was first reported by Rich Gonzalez from PrepCalTrack, which covers high school athletics in California.

My father was always a community man, Ch-a Mosley told The Times on Sunday. Even though he was famous and had that successful career in Hollywood, he continued to work with young people, most recently working as a track coach in Monrovia. [Unified School District].

He coached me personally. I was his first hurdler he trained to run the 400 meter hurdles, and he made me a champion. Under his guidance, I learned what it meant to win. … He made sure I had a work ethic and instilled in me a strong moral compass to stand on my feet, get a good education, and have all the tools I needed to succeed in the business. life.

Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck in 2003. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

Mosley appeared as an ex-Marine TC in over 150 episodes of the popular crime drama Magnum, PI, which aired for eight seasons on CBS, ending in 1988. He also starred in a few episodes of the recent reboot of Magnum PI as John Booky, a wise barber and Vietnam War veteran.

Prior to his Magnum, PI fame, Mosley starred in dozens of movies and TV series, including Sanford and Son, The Love Boat and Roots: The Next Generations. In 1973, he starred alongside his future Magnum castmate, PI Tom Selleck in the prison thriller Terminal Island. The following year, he shared the screen with John Wayne in the crime drama McQ.

He also portrayed Huddie Ledbetter, aka Lead Belly, in Gordon Parks’ 1976 biopic about the blues musician, as well as professional boxer Sonny Liston in Muhammad Ali’s 1977 biopic The Greatest.

After Magnum, PI, Mosley continued to build her TV resume with recurring roles on other shows, including the 1990s sitcoms You Take the Kids and Hangin With Mr. Cooper, as well as the Showtime series Rude Awakening. On the big screen, some of Mosleys later credits include the 1996 romantic comedy-thriller A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and the 1998 crime drama Letters From a Killer.

His penultimate role was Grandpa Faison in the comedy series FCU: Fact Checkers Unit in 2010. In a full-circle moment after a nearly decade-long hiatus, Mosley returned to the small screen one last time for the new Magnum PI, with Jay Hernandez in the lead role and Stephen Hill as TC.

Rest in the power of King, Father, Husband, Friend, Pioneer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerful Talent and Mentor Roger E. Mosley, Hill wrote Sunday on Instagram.

We have all been honored by the example of your life.

Mosley grew up in the Imperial Courts housing project in Watts. Beyond his screen career, Mosley became a prominent and influential figure in the Los Angeles high school athletic scene and coached a variety of other sports, including swimming and basketball.

He always gave knowledge, said Mike Knowles, who met Mosley while training Ch-a Mosley at John Muir High School in Pasadena before he and Mosley became lifelong friends and sparring partners.

If you asked him for something, you would get the completed answer, not just a partial answer. … He was an encyclopedia of knowledge about different things.

Knowles said Mosley was a perfectionist who repeatedly turned down offers to coach college athletics because he preferred to discover young homegrown talent and turn them into champions.

He was a tough coach, Knowles said. But all his athletes respected him. … They may not have always liked his training methods, but everyone he coached who went to college or the pros … came back and thanked him for being tough on them and teaching them how it’s going to be in life. And that’s what he did to all of us, basically.

He didn’t have to do this. He had money. He had fame. He did not need to return to the community and spend his time there. But he did.

Mosley is survived by his daughter and wife, Antoinette Toni Mosley.