St. Ambrose West Hollywood Catholic Church Celebrates 100 Years





St. Ambrose Catholic Church, located at 1281 North Fairfax Avenue, celebrates 100 years with a “Centennial Festival – 1922 – 2022”, Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m. The celebration will emphasize creativity, generosity, friendship, community and brotherhood. There will be food, games, a wine and beer garden, raffle prizes, live music, a live magician, a bouncy house for the kids, and the highlight of the evening will be a contest of dog costumes for a chance to win a month supply of JustFoodForDogs dog food and treats. Toddlers will play fun interactive games to keep them active and entertained. General admission is free. Trefethen Chardonnay, Vino Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, 805 and Orange Hafeweizen beer will be available from their private patio with the groove of the ‘Dynamic Duo’, one price covers an open bar in moderation of course at a low price. To purchase tickets to participate in the dog show and beer and wine garden, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-ambrose-centennial-festival-tickets-385147986997. St. Ambrose West Hollywood Catholic Church was organized by the father. Thomas N. O’Toole in 1922, and held its first services at the old Granada Theater near Sunset and Gardner Street on November 26. Work on a permanent church, designed by architect Ross Montgomery, began in 1923, with the first services held on Easter Sunday, April 20, 1924. It was consecrated by Archbishop John Joseph Cantwell on May 18, 1924. The growing congregation acquired the adjacent land in 1929, on which they opened a parish school in 1935, a convent in 1937, and a parsonage in 1949. Construction of the current church began in 1950, and Archbishop James Francis McIntyre presided over the dedication of the current church on May 20, 1951. As a child, Roger Wagner (1914-1992) was organist at this church. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Are children allowed? Children are welcome, everyone must be 21 and over to be in the Wine and Beer Garden. Are the tickets refundable? No, but you can resell your tickets. Are pets allowed? Yes, they are welcome. Where can I park? Parking @ 1300 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90046 $10 All day with free shuttle between the event and the parking lot. If you plan to attend and drink, be sure to find a safe way to get home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/st-ambrose-catholic-church-west-hollywood-is-celebrating-100-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos