Jane Fonda: “Jennifer Lopez saved my career” | Entertainment





Jane Fonda credits Jennifer Lopez for resurrecting her career after going 15 years without landing a role. The 84-year-old made the admission while talking about her long career as an actress, activist and fitness guru. Despite her iconic status, Jane said it wasn’t until she starred alongside 53-year-old J-Lo in 2005’s ‘Monster-in-Law’ that her career took off again. took off. Although it was derided by critics, Jane surprisingly considered the film the “one smart thing” she had ever done in her professional career. Prior to that, she hadn’t acted in a film since 1990, when she played the titular character in “Stanley and Iris” alongside Robert De Niro. The two-time Oscar winner was quoted in the Daily Mirror as saying: “The biggest stroke of luck was getting the part in Monster-in-Law at a time in my career when I had been out of the game. acting profession for 15 years or more. People also read… “It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a big comeback for me. I was almost 65 when I got that script out of the blue. “It was the only smart thing I’ve ever done in my career. I thought, ‘People are going to come to the movie to see J.Lo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda,’ and that’s what happened. has passed.” After the role alongside Jennifer, Jane landed roles including Nancy Reagan in “The Butler” and Grace Hanson in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” Jane also said she felt younger at 84 than she ever had in her twenties. She admitted she felt “lost” when she was younger and was “very unhappy, old and didn’t feel like I would live very long”. But she said she regretted getting a makeover in a battle to maintain her youth. Jane admitted she was ‘not proud’ of the operation and wouldn’t go back to it, telling Vogue: ‘I had a facelift and quit because I don’t want to look deformed. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one. “Now I don’t know if I had to do it again if I would. But I did. “I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.” Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

