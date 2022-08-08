India at 75: From Rs 1 crore to Rs 500 crore: A look at Bollywood’s box office journey

India holds the record for the most films in the world. Calling India the cinema factory of the world will not be an exaggeration. Indians love their movies and everything related to them. Whether it’s dance and music or movie stars. The actors are idolized and enjoy a huge number of fans. Fan love is reflected at the box office where year after year soundtrack records are broken and new ones created. Some films reach milestones before others. Bollywood broke the Rs 1 crore box office barrier before 1947. Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti with Kismet and Swaran Lata, Karan Dewan with Rattan reached Rs 1 crore in 1943 and 1944 respectively. Anmol Ghadi of Suraiya and Noor Jehan was a musical success and again collected Rs 1 crore in 1946. All figures reflect Indian domestic box office net collection (Domestic Nett (India) = Total India Gross – Tax on entertainment) according to IMDB. Check –

Barsaat Rs 1.15 Crore

Released in 1949, Raj Kapoor teamed up with Nargis and created box office magic. The film was an instant hit and started the journey of Bollywood’s first golden pair. The dialogues of this movie were written by Ramanand Sagar who made Ramayan TV series about Doordarshan in late 80s.

Read also | Documenting India

Awaara Rs 1.25 crore



Two years later, in 1951, the sensational on-screen pair of Raj Kapoor and Nargis broke their own record and wowed audiences with crime drama. Raj Kapoor directed his father Prithviraj Kapoor in this film. Songs from this movie such as Awaara Hoon, Dam Bhar Jo Udhar Munh Phere and Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi are still famous.

At Rs 1.5 Crore

In 1952, Dilip Kumar and Nimmi broke the box office record with this period drama. Directed by Mehboob Khan, the film set Indian soundtracks on fire and was released in the US and UK as The Savage Princess. It was India’s first technicolor film.

Shree 420 Rs 2 Crores

Raj Kapoor has teamed up with Nargis again to break box office records. In this comedy-drama film, Kapoor plays a character inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s little tramp. His song Mera Joota hai Japani has become a symbol of national pride.

Mother India Rs 4 croreIn 1957 came the mother of all Indian box office hits Mother India. It smashed the box office and earned Rs 4 crore domestically. Nargis played the tragic role of a poor woman who struggles and raises her sons through many paths and tribulations. Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar supported Nargis in this social drama directed by Mehboob Khan.

Mughal-E-Azam Rs 5.5 Crore

Three years later, in 1960, K Asif created one of the most famous Indian films Mughal-E-Azam. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and Prithviraj Kapoor shed light on this period drama set in medieval India. Kamal Amrohi’s dialogues and Naushad’s songs were instant hits. The song Pyar Kiya to darna kya cost Rs 1 crore to shoot while the movies were shot in a few lakhs.

Mughal-E-Azam went on to maintain its box office record for 15 years. Meanwhile, Bobby in 1973 with Rs 5.5 crore hit his collection but could not break through. In 1974, Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makan came close with the Rs 5.25 crore BO collection.

August binge-watch platter: From Darlings to House of Dragons, what’s streaming on OTT

Sholay Rs 15 crores

In 1975, director Ramesh Sippy and writers Salim-Javed created something that would become the benchmark for box office success in India. The movie had one of the best ensemble cast ever with Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri and newcomer Amjad Khan as the chief antagonist Gabbar Singh. The character of Sholay Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Dhanno, Thakur, Mausi, Kalia, Sambha are household names and his dialogues are still part of popular culture. Sholay is also trending in millennial trends like memes nearly 50 years after its release, telling us why it’s considered the greatest Indian film of all time!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! – Rs 70 Crores

19 years after Sholay, in 1994, a shy director Suraj Barjatya recreated the Bhojpuri film Nadiya ke Paar from his own production and it created a riot at the box office. Wave after wave of crowds flocked to cinemas to watch this family drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane and Reema Lagoo. RaamLaxman’s film score is still a hit and his songs have become an everlasting part of Indian weddings.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Rs 76.5 crores

Sunny Deol uproots a hand pump in Lahore and all box office records are shattered. Directed by Anll Sharma, the 2001 film is set against the backdrop of the partition of India where a poor Indian truck driver falls in love with an aristocratic girl from Pakistan. Amrish Puri played the main antagonist Ashraf Ali.

Dhoom 2 Rs 81 Crores



The glamor and glitz of this Yash Raj film caused a box office sensation in 2006. Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu’s glamor and energetic music drew young people to theaters. Sanjay Gadhvi directed Dhoom 2.

Ghajini Rs 115 Crores

In 2008, this Aamir Khan standout not only became the first Bollywood film to break the Rs 100 crore mark, but also started Mr. Perfectionist’s reign at the box office. It was a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Ghajini also had Asin and Jiah Khan in prominent roles.

3 Idiots Rs 201.4 Crore

While it took Bollywood 65 years to hit the Rs 100 crore mark from Rs 1 crore, the Rs 200 crore mark was broken in a year as Aamir Khan delivered the mega hit 3 Idiots in 2009, smashing all box office records. This comedy-drama film was loosely based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also had R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in prominent roles.

Dhoom 3 – Rs 271.3 Crore



Aamir Khan joined the Dhoom franchise in 2013 and the result was a smash hit at the box office. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film had Aamir in a dual role. Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif were other cast members.

PK Rs 337.9 Crores



The acting and directing duo of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have teamed up again and hit another milestone by breaking the Rs 300 crore mark for the first time! This 2014 film created waves at the soundtrack and featured Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Aamir Khan played an alien who crash-lands in India and tries to find answers to many questions.

Dangal Rs 385 crore

Aamir Khan becomes wrestler Mahveer Phogat in this 2016 sports drama and charmed the box office with his extraordinary moves. The film became a huge hit not only in India but also in China. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim. The film chronicles the journey of Phogat and her daughters.

After Dangal, southern dubbed films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 crossed both Rs 400 and 500 crore, but the Hindi film industry is waiting for a real Bollywood film to create a new box-record. office.