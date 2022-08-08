Entertainment
India at 75: From Rs 1 crore to Rs 500 crore: A look at Bollywood’s box office journey
India holds the record for the most films in the world. Calling India the cinema factory of the world will not be an exaggeration. Indians love their movies and everything related to them. Whether it’s dance and music or movie stars. The actors are idolized and enjoy a huge number of fans. Fan love is reflected at the box office where year after year soundtrack records are broken and new ones created. Some films reach milestones before others. Bollywood broke the Rs 1 crore box office barrier before 1947. Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti with Kismet and Swaran Lata, Karan Dewan with Rattan reached Rs 1 crore in 1943 and 1944 respectively. Anmol Ghadi of Suraiya and Noor Jehan was a musical success and again collected Rs 1 crore in 1946. All figures reflect Indian domestic box office net collection (Domestic Nett (India) = Total India Gross – Tax on entertainment) according to IMDB. Check –
Barsaat Rs 1.15 Crore
Released in 1949, Raj Kapoor teamed up with Nargis and created box office magic. The film was an instant hit and started the journey of Bollywood’s first golden pair. The dialogues of this movie were written by Ramanand Sagar who made Ramayan TV series about Doordarshan in late 80s.
Read also | Documenting India
Awaara Rs 1.25 crore
Two years later, in 1951, the sensational on-screen pair of Raj Kapoor and Nargis broke their own record and wowed audiences with crime drama. Raj Kapoor directed his father Prithviraj Kapoor in this film. Songs from this movie such as Awaara Hoon, Dam Bhar Jo Udhar Munh Phere and Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi are still famous.
At Rs 1.5 Crore
In 1952, Dilip Kumar and Nimmi broke the box office record with this period drama. Directed by Mehboob Khan, the film set Indian soundtracks on fire and was released in the US and UK as The Savage Princess. It was India’s first technicolor film.
Shree 420 Rs 2 Crores
Raj Kapoor has teamed up with Nargis again to break box office records. In this comedy-drama film, Kapoor plays a character inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s little tramp. His song Mera Joota hai Japani has become a symbol of national pride.
Mother India Rs 4 croreIn 1957 came the mother of all Indian box office hits Mother India. It smashed the box office and earned Rs 4 crore domestically. Nargis played the tragic role of a poor woman who struggles and raises her sons through many paths and tribulations. Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar supported Nargis in this social drama directed by Mehboob Khan.
Mughal-E-Azam Rs 5.5 Crore
Three years later, in 1960, K Asif created one of the most famous Indian films Mughal-E-Azam. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala and Prithviraj Kapoor shed light on this period drama set in medieval India. Kamal Amrohi’s dialogues and Naushad’s songs were instant hits. The song Pyar Kiya to darna kya cost Rs 1 crore to shoot while the movies were shot in a few lakhs.
Mughal-E-Azam went on to maintain its box office record for 15 years. Meanwhile, Bobby in 1973 with Rs 5.5 crore hit his collection but could not break through. In 1974, Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makan came close with the Rs 5.25 crore BO collection.
August binge-watch platter: From Darlings to House of Dragons, what’s streaming on OTT
Sholay Rs 15 crores
In 1975, director Ramesh Sippy and writers Salim-Javed created something that would become the benchmark for box office success in India. The movie had one of the best ensemble cast ever with Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri and newcomer Amjad Khan as the chief antagonist Gabbar Singh. The character of Sholay Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Dhanno, Thakur, Mausi, Kalia, Sambha are household names and his dialogues are still part of popular culture. Sholay is also trending in millennial trends like memes nearly 50 years after its release, telling us why it’s considered the greatest Indian film of all time!
Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! – Rs 70 Crores
19 years after Sholay, in 1994, a shy director Suraj Barjatya recreated the Bhojpuri film Nadiya ke Paar from his own production and it created a riot at the box office. Wave after wave of crowds flocked to cinemas to watch this family drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane and Reema Lagoo. RaamLaxman’s film score is still a hit and his songs have become an everlasting part of Indian weddings.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Rs 76.5 crores
Sunny Deol uproots a hand pump in Lahore and all box office records are shattered. Directed by Anll Sharma, the 2001 film is set against the backdrop of the partition of India where a poor Indian truck driver falls in love with an aristocratic girl from Pakistan. Amrish Puri played the main antagonist Ashraf Ali.
Dhoom 2 Rs 81 Crores
The glamor and glitz of this Yash Raj film caused a box office sensation in 2006. Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu’s glamor and energetic music drew young people to theaters. Sanjay Gadhvi directed Dhoom 2.
Ghajini Rs 115 Crores
In 2008, this Aamir Khan standout not only became the first Bollywood film to break the Rs 100 crore mark, but also started Mr. Perfectionist’s reign at the box office. It was a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Ghajini also had Asin and Jiah Khan in prominent roles.
3 Idiots Rs 201.4 Crore
While it took Bollywood 65 years to hit the Rs 100 crore mark from Rs 1 crore, the Rs 200 crore mark was broken in a year as Aamir Khan delivered the mega hit 3 Idiots in 2009, smashing all box office records. This comedy-drama film was loosely based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also had R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in prominent roles.
Dhoom 3 – Rs 271.3 Crore
Aamir Khan joined the Dhoom franchise in 2013 and the result was a smash hit at the box office. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film had Aamir in a dual role. Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif were other cast members.
PK Rs 337.9 Crores
The acting and directing duo of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have teamed up again and hit another milestone by breaking the Rs 300 crore mark for the first time! This 2014 film created waves at the soundtrack and featured Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Aamir Khan played an alien who crash-lands in India and tries to find answers to many questions.
Dangal Rs 385 crore
Aamir Khan becomes wrestler Mahveer Phogat in this 2016 sports drama and charmed the box office with his extraordinary moves. The film became a huge hit not only in India but also in China. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim. The film chronicles the journey of Phogat and her daughters.
After Dangal, southern dubbed films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 crossed both Rs 400 and 500 crore, but the Hindi film industry is waiting for a real Bollywood film to create a new box-record. office.
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/entertainment/india-at-75-from-rs-1-crore-to-rs-500-crore-a-look-at-bollywoods-box-office-journey/2620578/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What our second quarter earnings report taught us about the gig economy August 7, 2022
- Circus bringing daredevils, felines and other performers to New Whiteland August 7, 2022
- Three Gophers Selected For US WJC Squad August 7, 2022
- An irresistibly versatile actor: Dustin Hoffman turns 85 | Cinema | DW August 7, 2022
- American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption August 7, 2022