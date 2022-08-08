Roger E. Mosley, Magnum PI star and veteran actor, dies at 83





Veteran actor and filmmaker Roger E. Mosley left us. By The Hollywood Reporterthe actor, whose roles include a memorable run on Magnum IP alongside Tom Selleck, reportedly died Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to his daughter, Ch-a, Mosley died from injuries sustained in a car crash that occurred three days before he died. He was 83 years old. “We could never mourn such an incredible man,” Ch-a said in a statement posted on social media. “He would hate to cry on his behalf. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I’m strong. I’ll take care from mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.” VIDEO OF THE DAY One of Mosley’s earliest roles saw him as a truck driver in the 1972s The New Centurions. He appeared in many other films in the 1970s including Hitman, Mac, Terminal Island, McQ, Darktown Strutters, Stay hungry, Lead Belly, Drumming, Semi-hardand The Mile of Jericho. He also appeared in 80s movies Penthouse and The white lions with his roles from the 90s including Cardiac problem, A thin line between love and hateand Letters from a killer. Related: Magnum PI Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans For Saving The Series Roger E. Mosley is best known for Magnum PI SCS As an actor, Roger E. Mosley is best known for his role in the original Magnum IP series as helicopter pilot Theodore TC Calvin, a friend of Tom Selleck’s titular character. Mosley would appear on the show from 1980 to 1988, appearing in nearly 160 episodes in the role. Decades later, Mosley would revisit Magnum IP with a special guest role in the reboot series with appearances in 2010 and 2021. He had come out of retirement to appear as the new TC’s barber, played by Stephen Hill. This would become his final role. At the time of his casting, Hill expressed excitement about bringing the original actor to the new take on the classic series. “Working with Roger E. Mosley was an inspiring way to start Black History Month,” Hill said. TVLine in February 2019. “It is truly an honor for us to welcome an original cast member from Magnum, IP; someone who embodied the role of TC with such thoughtful and dignified skill.” Hill, who will return as the new TC in future episodes of the Magnum IP reboot, added, “Roger and his beautiful wife Toni are proud of my take on the now iconic character and expressed their excitement to see me and my cast win. We exchanged gifts on set, and now Mr. Mosley and I signed each other’s Island Hoppers T-shirt, the proverbial torch has passed. Mosley’s survivors include his wife, Antoinette, with whom he was with nearly 60 years, as well as three children, two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Our thoughts are with them and the rest of Mosley’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Roger E. Mosley, for your legacy is eternal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/roger-e-mosley-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos