Magnum PI actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83

LOS ANGELES Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore TC Calvin on the CBS television series Magnum PI, died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No other details about Mosley’s death were available. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your trainer Mosley your TC from Magnum PI, died at 1:17 a.m., she wrote. He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended. We could never mourn such an incredible man. He would hate to cry on her behalf. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you dad. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will take care of mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she’s in good hands. Rest quietly. The actor was well known for his role alongside Tom Selleck in the original 1980s series Magnum PI In total, Mosley starred in 158 episodes and made an appearance on the rebooted shows of the 2018 CBS series as a hairstylist of the character he created, TC Born in Los Angeles on December 18, 1938, Mosley grew up in Watts and was a student at Jordan High School. In 1971, he made his film debut playing small roles in Cannon and Longstreet. He then played Monk on Terminal Island, alongside Phyllis Davis and her future co-star Selleck. After a number of roles in the late 1970s, Mosley began his time on Magnum, PI as Theodore TC Calvin, a helicopter pilot who operated a tourist charter business called Island Hoppers. His character often appeared alongside Orville Rick Wright, played by Lawrence Francis Manetti. Mosley also directed and wrote an episode of the original series. In addition to Magnum, PI, Mosley has also made guest appearances on Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud, The Rockford Files, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Starsky and Hutch, You Take the Kids, Night Court, Hangin With Mr. Cooper, Walker, Texas Ranger, Rude Awakening, Las Vegas, and Fact Checkers Unit. On the film side, Mosley is credited for his work on Blaxploitation films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger. He also played one of the lead roles in the 1979 TV movie The Jericho Mile, which was Michael Mann’s first feature film. Mosley is survived by his partner, Toni Laudermick, and three children.

