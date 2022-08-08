‘Magnum, PI’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Roger E. Mosley, the veteran actor best known for his role as Theodore “TC” Calvin on “Magnum, PI” died Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post shared by his daughter, Ch-a. He was 83 years old. Mosley reportedly died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., from injuries sustained in an August 4 car crash that left him “paralyzed from the shoulders up.” “He was surrounded by family as he peacefully transcended,” Ch-a Mosley wrote online. “We could never mourn such an incredible man.” TOM SELLECK HAS GIVEN HIS BLESSING FOR MAGNUM PI REBOOT, STAR SAYS She added: “He WOULD HATE any crying done in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you Dad. You loved me too. “My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will take care of Mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.” Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Mosley for comment. A few days ago, she posted that Mosley was involved “in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders up.” She wrote that her father was “in critical condition but fighting hard” and constantly accompanied by family and friends. TOM CLANCY WANTED TO MAKE A MAGNUM FILM, PI’, TOM SELLECK REVEALS In an updated post on Saturday, Ch-a noted that her dad finds joy in the little things and carries a bag of Starbucks gift cards to “give to people who have done good.” She wrote that the show “hasn’t aired since 1988 (although it remains in syndication). He still gets fan mail from his role as TC. He inspired SO people internationally and so far. that day they send autograph cards and things for him to sign.” Mosley, a Watts-raised Los Angeles native, attended Jordan High School and appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over decades of working in the industry. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER He starred in the 1976 film “Leadbelly,” directed by Gordon Parks and centered on the life of folk singer Huddie Ledbetter. Mosley told Ebony magazine in 1982 that it was his favorite role, and shortly after its release he founded Mo-Laud Productions to promote the black community to work together to create more production companies to better represent the voices. Mosley’s most famous role was alongside Tom Selleck in “Magnum, PI” where he appeared in 158 episodes of the CBS series before its cancellation in 1988. He then returned for an appearance in an episode of the 2019 reboot, which debuted in 2018 and was canceled in 2022, then revamped once more for two more seasons in July. Mosley was also known for his roles in ‘The Love Boat’, ‘Sanford and Son’, ‘Kung Fu’, ‘Kojak’, ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘Starsky and Hutch’, ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ and “Walker, Texas Ranger.” He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Antoinette “Toni” and three children. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

