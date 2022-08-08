Hollywood Candy founder passes candy torch to new owners





Jim Kristl feels like he just won a Golden Ticket. “It’s a grin from ear to ear, and yeah, pinch me,” said Kristl, who sports a mohawk and that all-encompassing smile. After 12 years, Omaha candy man Larry Richling began to chew on the idea that retirement might be within reach. “Last year I started to look at things and realize I wasn’t getting any younger,” Richling said. Sour rumors have been spreading claiming the curtain has fallen on Hollywood Candy. “That’s far from true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.” Kristl is one of the new owners who runs the store’s second act. “The only thing we’ll make sure she doesn’t do is you show up and walk away, well, that’s not how I remember Hollywood Candy,” said Kristl. It will always be so wow.” That “wow” is what keeps Omahan Paige Dall coming back for more. “It’s almost like a show here, Dall says. It’s kind of a museum, it’s a candy store.” A candy store, yes. But behind the scenes, there is a story made of cinematic magic. “It’s just precious old stuff,” Richling said, flipping through dusty old posters of the picture exhibits. The Hollywood Candy you know and love looks a lot like its new management, but in the belly of the Old Market store, Richling sells its huge collection of movie memorabilia. “I just don’t want it all to go to waste again,” Richling said. A contrast to the candy colored upstairs, hundreds of black and white dating film reels sitting in those shadows. “This is probably the biggest movie memorabilia auction I’ve seen in the country in a long time,” said Tom Millie of Omahas Auction Mill. Millie hopes to find a perfect home for every poster and projector reel. “A lot of them date back to the 20s and 30s,” Millie said. Richling sheds light on some titles you may be familiar with, like Mary Poppins, and others lost in Hollywood history. “It’s hard to walk away from some of these things that I’ve had for so long,” Richling said. “But you have to move on! I’m turning 69 next week and it’s like, you know what? You don’t live forever.” The influence of the candy store in Omaha, however, may well last forever. It’s great to be able to allow something that’s been around for so long to still grow and develop in the same kind of tradition and spirit,” Kristl said. Even with the supply chain struggles, Kristl said this world tastes good. “Yeah, there are challenges,” Kristl said. “But what’s great is that it kind of opened up different lines of communication that weren’t there before.” For Richling, it’s a bittersweet farewell. “I don’t want him to die in any way, Richling said. I want them to thrive in what they’re trying to do.” The new owners, blessed with pure imagination, are ready to offer loyal customers their choice of timeless treats, hoping for a Hollywood ending in Omaha. “You really don’t know what tomorrow has in store for you,” Kristl said. “The spirit is there, but I’m like, we can do more, you know?”

