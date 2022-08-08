Farhan Akhtar posts beautiful photo of his daughter Shakya on her birthday; Bollywood celebrities offer their best wishes





Farhan Akhtar with his daughter Shakya Bollywood star, Farhan Akhtar, dropped a stunning glimpse of his daughter, Shakya Akhtar, on his social media handle, who turned a year older on Sunday. On Sunday, Farhan took to his Instagram handle and posted this sneak peek with a lovely caption, which read “Happy Birthday Beautiful Girl,” and tagged his daughter with red heart emojis. The post has won a lot of love from Farhan’s fans and friends in the industry. Plunging into the comments section, Farhan’s friend and actor Arjun Ramphal commented, “Happy birthday Shakya you are so lovely. Have a great one.” Related News Farhan Akhtar Hilariously Reveals What It Was Like To Photograph Shibani, Kareena And Karisma’s Final Photoshoot “Happy birthday to your little girl,” added Karisma Kapoor. Amrita Arora replied, “Happy birthday my darling Shakya.” On the other hand, Shibani Dandekar also shared the same message on her IG stories, she then wrote a heartfelt note with her, which read, “Happy birthday darling Sha! You are amazing powerful and intelligent creature! You deserve the world and more! I love you (heart emoji).” Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar also dedicated a post to Shakya on Instagram. It read, “Happy birthday baby. Only (love emoji).” Shakya is the eldest of Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani, his ex-wife. Shibani Dandekar, who is Shakya’s mother-in-law, reposted the same and added her best wishes. Farhan and Shibani, who dated for nearly three years, married at Farhan’s family farm in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19. The daytime wedding brought together several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. On the work side, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he makes his Hollywood debut with Ms. Marvel. The film is among the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is an American Muslim teenager growing up in Jersey City. Official photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s dream wedding go viral An avid gamer and voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. Shibani, on the other hand, was last seen in the Telugu comedy-drama This is Mahalakshmifilm directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Manu Kumaran. (ANI)

