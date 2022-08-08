Original ‘Pingu’ voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies aged 84

Image via Pingu

It’s a sad time for Clay Penguins fans as they come to terms with the news that Carlo Bonomialso known as the original voice of Handcuffs, died at the age of 85. The internet sent its condolences as the Italian voice actor won the hearts of young children with a stop-motion penguin.

The news was originally reported by Italian publication AF News, reporting that Bonomi died in Milan. However, no further details of Bonomi’s death have been released.

Fans shared across social media about Bonomi’s legacy as a renowned voice actor and how his talent, especially in Handcuffsplayed a role in their lives.

I just learned that Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu, passed away.

This clip of him performing the voices of the entire Pingu family had my son hysterical this morning.

What better legacy than making children smile and laugh? #pingu https://t.co/5AHEIDIYFB — The Dobson family and Colin the Dalek (@DobbersW) August 7, 2022

The “Noot Noot” will live. Pingu had been voiced by other voice actors after Carlo Bonomi retired in series 5-6. Others will continue his legacy. — Travis Bickerstaff (@Bickpixx) August 7, 2022

Carlo Bonomi alias Voice Actor of Pingu, died recently. So I made him a quick drawing. Pingu was one of the best childhood shows, not only for me but also in the whole world. Rest In Piece Carlo. Your Noot Noot will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/f0d95p8JPY — AyyZirly ^ (Commissions closed for the moment) ^ (@AyyZirly) August 7, 2022

Handcuffsis a children’s television show that aired from 1986 to 2006 and ran for six seasons. Pingu, the penguin, lives with his father, mother and little sister in an igloo in Antarctica. The characters speak in comedic ballads with not-too-clear English sounds. But the lack of English is made up for in their actions, movements and facial expressions, leaving the viewer free as to what the characters said or did.

The show later received a spin-off series in Japan titled pingu in the city in 2017, which only lasted two seasons. The reboot still follows the same sound and style as the original, but is now set in a bustling city.

Bonomi voiced Pingu and other characters on the kids’ show from 1986 to 2000. And while the iconic “noot noot” has been passed down to other voice actors, nothing can beat the original. Apart fromHandcuffsBonomi has worked on other shows such asStripedin 1984 andDreams of Mr. Rossiin 1977.