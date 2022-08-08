Entertainment
Original ‘Pingu’ voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies aged 84
Image via Pingu
It’s a sad time for Clay Penguins fans as they come to terms with the news that Carlo Bonomialso known as the original voice of Handcuffs, died at the age of 85. The internet sent its condolences as the Italian voice actor won the hearts of young children with a stop-motion penguin.
The news was originally reported by Italian publication AF News, reporting that Bonomi died in Milan. However, no further details of Bonomi’s death have been released.
Fans shared across social media about Bonomi’s legacy as a renowned voice actor and how his talent, especially in Handcuffsplayed a role in their lives.
Handcuffsis a children’s television show that aired from 1986 to 2006 and ran for six seasons. Pingu, the penguin, lives with his father, mother and little sister in an igloo in Antarctica. The characters speak in comedic ballads with not-too-clear English sounds. But the lack of English is made up for in their actions, movements and facial expressions, leaving the viewer free as to what the characters said or did.
The show later received a spin-off series in Japan titled pingu in the city in 2017, which only lasted two seasons. The reboot still follows the same sound and style as the original, but is now set in a bustling city.
Bonomi voiced Pingu and other characters on the kids’ show from 1986 to 2000. And while the iconic “noot noot” has been passed down to other voice actors, nothing can beat the original. Apart fromHandcuffsBonomi has worked on other shows such asStripedin 1984 andDreams of Mr. Rossiin 1977.
Sources
2/ https://wegotthiscovered.com/tv/the-internet-puts-their-noots-out-in-memory-to-the-late-carlo-bonomi-original-voice-of-pingu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Meijer warns Democrats that boosting Trump-backed candidates could backfire August 8, 2022
- All states had a role in fighting Covid, federal structure is a model for the world: PM Modi August 8, 2022
- Pirate Sites Using Twitch to Stream TV Shows Under Investigation in Hollywood *TorrentFreak August 8, 2022
- Turkish president cracks down on creative freedom ahead of election August 8, 2022
- Magnum PI actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 | New August 8, 2022