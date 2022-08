Johnny Galecki’s Hollywood Hills home is up for sale for $11.9 million

After renting it out more than a year ago, Johnny Galecki is now ready to unload his Los Angeles home for good. But he does not give it exactly; the current request of $11.9 million is significantly north of the $9.2 million he paid for the location in 2015. If the property sold for anything close to today’s price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Outpost Estates, a celebrity hotspot in the East Hollywood Hills that’s also home to the likes of Winona Ryder. , Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand and Madelaine Petsch, to name a few. As the LA Times reportsGalecki’s home is a particular hotspot for celebrities – it was previously owned by Jason Statham, and before him by Ben Stiller, who hired the famed New York-based design firm Roman and Jacques to give the decadent home an expansion and restoration. According to records, another previous owner was actor Lou Diamond Phillips. Naturally, the historic digs are packed with amenities. Sprawling over a two-lot property that spans over half an acre, the 1920s Spanish-style resort comprises a two-story main house and a separate guest house with six bedrooms over 7,400 square feet. Plenty of period details abound – a traditional clay tile roof, antique light fixtures, restored terracotta tiles and even a quirky speakeasy pub are all within easy reach. Located at 2427 Castilian Drive, it looks like Galecki himself hasn’t occupied the premises for some time, as all of the furnishings look very staged. Hidden from the street behind a tall, ivy-covered wall, the home offers a main level with a billiard room, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, cozy TV lounge, and state-of-the-art screening room with wood paneling and plush carpet. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the master bedroom with a leather paneled wall, fireplace and balcony, as well as two dressing rooms and an adjoining bathroom covered in marble tiles. The property’s gated driveway leads to the independent two-car garage, which sits just below an upstairs guest cottage with two further bedrooms. Outside, the entire resort is awash with colorfully tiled fountains, lush lawns, tropical foliage, and shaded patios. In addition to a covered patio, fireplace, and built-in barbecue center, other relaxation-focused amenities include a swimming pool and tiled spa. Galecki, 45, has been acting since the late 1980s, though it was his breakthrough role as Leonard Hofstadter in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that made him a household name (and one of the highest-paid actors in the world). world too.) In recent years, high school dropouts have reportedly spent a lot of time in Tennessee, especially near the Nashville and Franklin area.

