Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris performs at Midlothian Community Park

Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris wraps up this series of free Summer Beats concerts at Midlothian Community Park on August 19. The Friday night concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the popular series presented by Texas Health Hospital in Mansfield.

Amanda lives in Midlothian with her husband, a Midlothian policeman, and their five-year-old daughter. She performs across the country and appeared as Carrie Underwood in the “Blown Away” tribute band on E!s Clash of the Cover Bands.

When the TV show aired last December, all the judges raved about her performance. This episode is still available to watch on YouTube.

We actually caught up with Carrie Underwood last year after the show aired in December. She was very nice and incredibly talented. I often sing his songs but I don’t think I live up to his quality (ha ha). I’m just having fun doing it, Amanda said.

Inspired by dynamic singers such as Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Dawn Sears and new members of the Country Music Hall of Fame The Judds, Amanda says she was born into music and country music is her calling. His first love is Texas country music with a traditional twist and 90s country appeal.

Follow the path of his mother

As the daughter of singer-songwriter Kathy Wright, Amanda grew up watching her mother perform. Wright was an original member of the Golddiggers, first appearing on the Dean Martin television show on NBC when she was just 18 years old. She then traveled with the Bob Hopes USO Christmas shows to entertain American troops around the world. Inheriting her mother’s love for music, Amanda began singing her mother’s original songs in church and singing professionally at the age of 14.

After a brief stint in Nashville, Amanda moved to California and took a four-year hiatus from music. During this time she got married and had her own daughter. When asked to be the lead singer of the Country Club Band in Southern California, Amanda realized how much she missed playing music. The group’s leader, Arnie Newman, urged her to record an album with her mother, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Her request resulted in Amanda’s critically acclaimed debut album Time in 2019. The deeply personal album features songs written by her mother, including several she plans to perform at the Midlothian concert.

We will sing some excerpts from the first album, says Amanda. One of my favorites is Gypsy. I wrote this with my mom and it’s about moving us as much as the kids. Ironically, I’m like my mother and we move often. But now that we’ve bought a house here in Midlothian, I think my gypsy days are behind me, she added.

Album Amanda Kate

Her second album, a self-titled five-track EP, was released last December. After losing her mother in 2020, Amanda wanted her next project to be lighthearted. She wrote and selected songs with her audience in mind, with country ballads like Baby Its You, from Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Bob DiPiero. Another highlight is Little I Got, an upbeat song written by Arlington singer-songwriter Maren Morris. This song reminds Amanda of traveling across Texas to watch her mother sing in honkytonks and clubs. A song she wrote with Eli and Amy Rhodes, “Little Girl,” holds special meaning for Amanda, as it was written shortly after her daughter was born five years ago.

For the August 19 show, Amanda says we’re going to have a full band. I will bring most of my musicians from Nashville and California for this event. We will probably feature “Walk” or “Little I Got” from the second album. Both are really fun to sing and play with the whole band.

To enjoy more music and music videos of Amanda Kate Ferris, please visit her online at amandakatemusic.com.

His Midlothian Summer Beats concert promises a mix of deep, soulful songs and fun, danceable melodies. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on the grass. Food will be available for purchase at the event.