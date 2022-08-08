MCU Actor Shares Young Avengers Phase 6 Release Date Hopes

Marvel Studios has no shortage of new projects slated for release in the multiverse saga, though there are still plenty of unconfirmed titles yet to be released. One of the biggest of these titles is a potential Young Avengers movie or Disney+ show, though the seeds have already been laid for this team to come together throughout Phase 4.

One of the most recent young additions to the MCU came with Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, who exploded into play with his inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now that America has found a home on Earth-616, it seems only a matter of time before it explores beyond Kamar-Taj and finds other potential Young Avengers members.

As for Gomez’s future in the MCU, she’s already teased the idea of ​​showing up in 2025. Avengers: Kang Dynasty because two multiversal masters potentially come face to face. And in her latest interview, she discussed even more potential ideas for where America could appear as the MCU continues to expand toward even bigger stories.

Xochitl Gomez on the ambitions of the Young Avengers

In an interview on theMovies Con JovannyYouTube channel, America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez was considering her future in the MCU following Marvel Studios’ announcements at San Diego Comic-Con.

When asked if she was aware of the announcements, she shared her excitement for November Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following the launch of the film’s first trailer at Comic-Con.

She then considered Marvel Studios’ eight unannounced projects for Phase 6, sharing her hopes that the reported Young Avengers project could release in one of these slots:

“I wish I knew something, I wish they would tell me anything! Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it to Comic-Con because I had summer school and I was doing final exams but i got to watch the announcements come out and play out and what i can say is i’m really excited for black panther i think the trailer looked so cool and i I’m really excited I think it would be really cool to see obviously there’s The Kang Dynasty so a bit of Kang I think it could be fun with America but there were a lot of unannounced titles and unnamed. We saw things in Phase 6 that didn’t really have a name, so, I don’t know, fingers crossed, maybe Young Avengers? Who knows?

For reference, the only Phase 6 projects with currently confirmed release dates are The Fantastic Four (November 8, 2024), Avengers: Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025). The other eight open dates are listed below:

If no new projects are added to the schedule by the end of Phase 5, there will be over a dozen new movies and TV shows premiering before the Young Avengers take their place in the narrative. It also raises an even bigger question – where are the MCU’s potential Young Avengers right now?

Where are the Young Avengers right now?

Wiccan and speed

Wanda Vision introduced the MCU to its first two Young Avengers in Phase 4 with Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne’s Billy and Tommy Maximoff. For now, the only real versions of them that have been seen since are the Earth-838 ones from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere their Wanda Maximoff kept them safe as they lived a more normal childhood.

Klyne and Hilliard spoke about their visions for the Young Avengers exclusively with The Direct.

America Chávez

Doctor Strange 2 also left America Chavez in Kamar-Taj as she learned the way of the mystical arts from Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Now that she is settled on Earth-616, her multiversal powers will increase as she evolves into a more vital hero.

Patriot

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced fans to Elijah Richardson’s Eli Bradley, who only played a small role on this series before eventually becoming the Patriot. Richardson shared his excitement for the MCU’s future Young Avengers in an exclusive interview with The Direct, which would certainly lead to a much bigger role as he follows in his grandfather’s heroic footsteps.

Child Loki

Episode 5 of Loki brought Jack Veal’s Kid Loki into play alongside dozens of other Loki variations, and luckily he survived in the void before the multiverse descended into chaos.

Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop took to her bow and arrows for the first time in Hawk Eye, learning what it really takes to become a hero after spending the Christmas season under the wing of Clint Barton. Her ambition is almost unparalleled, and with Kate playing a leading role in the Young Avengers comics, she could be in line for a similar role in the MCU.

Cassie Lang

Next year, fans will see Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang embark on her own superhero journey for the first time in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as she and her father meet Kang the Conqueror. With Kang’s own ties to the young band potentially explored in this movie, it only seems like Cassie is finding her own inspiration to become a hero in her own right.

Who else?

Other potential team members could include Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Love from Thor: Love and Thunder, Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart, and even a potential variant of Kang with Iron Lad. Regardless of who makes up the team in the end, Xochitl Gomez is already looking forward to it happening, especially since Phase 6 is still so unknown.

When could the Young Avengers arrive?

Looking at Marvel Studios’ open slots in Phase 6, there’s more than enough room for the Young Avengers to reunite for the first time in these two years. It could either come in a Disney+ show or potentially in the Winter 2025 open slot in theaters before avengers 5 and avengers 6although a team of this size would almost certainly win a big-screen adventure if they came in Phase 6.

While no title for the team has been confirmed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said over a year ago that the pieces were definitely falling into place for this team to become a reality. The MCU cast members who would likely be part of this team also shared their own enthusiasm for the idea, each of them considering what the Young Avengers could add to the growing franchise.