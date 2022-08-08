`I sometimes felt suicidal: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on her battle with depression





Breaking her silence on her battle with depression, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone revealed that she “even felt suicidal at times”. “I give all the credit to my mum for recognizing the signs and symptoms because it happened out of the blue.” She added: “I was at the peak of my career and everything was fine, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should have felt the way I felt, but I would crumble for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I slept because sleep was an escape for me, sometimes I was suicidal,” ANI said. “My parents live in Bangalore and whenever they visit me, even now when they visit me, I always show courage like everything is fine, you know you always want to show your parents that you will well then i was doing one of those things like i was fine until they left one day they were going back to bengaluru and i cracked up and my mum asked me the usual hygiene questions like is it a boyfriend? is it someone at work? did something happen? and i just had no answers, it was none of that. and that comes from a really empty and hollow place, and she knew instantly, and I think for me, God was sent. Deepika added, “Coming back to me, I needed professional help. And then the journey continued, I was entrusted to a psychiatrist, drugs that went back and forth for many months. I was reluctant to do this at first because there was so much stigma attached to mental illness, so it went on for a few months until I finally started taking meds and started feeling better.

