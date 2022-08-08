‘Off Limits’ – A conservative assault on the late-night ‘Clapter’

Gutfeld! crashed Colbert and co’s late night party. last year, skyrocketing viewership ratings in the process.

Can a YouTube-based series follow in the footsteps of Fox News?

Ian Haworth bets yes.

Off Limits starring Ian Haworth gives John Oliver’s brand of late-night satire a conservative makeover. Haworth isn’t interested in uncorking any more “Orange Man Bad” rants. He drags liberal politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the satirical embers.

And a few right-wing souls with her.

Haworth shared with HiT how her show differs from the Gutfeld! model and why he won’t pull shots like Colbert and co. do for the Biden team.

HiT: Conservatives clamor for late-night shows that speak to them…did that inspire “Off Limits?”

Haworth: For me, it was a combination of factors, and yes, one was this gaping hole in the market for a conservative voice in this space. He was also inspired by the blatant radicalization of existing shows and the fact that they just aren’t funny anymore.

Just a few years ago, I enjoyed characters like John Oliver and (sometimes) Stephen Colbert, and watched Jon Stewart religiously on “The Daily Show” until its final episode. But over time, they have become nothing more than moralizing mouthpieces for the radical left, replacing laughter with “clap”.

For me, it’s an opportunity.

HiT: Late Night avoids so many topics that make the left look stupid. Do you find an abundance of targets given this reality?

Haworth: Absolutely! Politics is inherently ridiculous and there is power in suing both sides.

The problem with the current late night is that it takes easy hits on the right (don’t get me wrong, the right is hilarious, but making endless jokes about Trump being orange is hardly creative), so that they are doing their best to protect the left.

Biden has full-blown dementia, but comedians will hold his hand during interviews to avoid upsetting the left.

This will never happen (either side) on “Off Limits”.

HiT: How do you see “Off Limits” as similar to existing shows, and how is it different (besides the ideological angle)?

Haworth: This is obviously early in the development of the show, so the similarities are going to be the fundamental core of each of these existing shows: political and cultural commentary from a lighthearted angle.

What makes it different is that it will target both sides of the political aisle with a conservative slant and build on an honest, analytical base. The worst is the last segment of each episode, where we discover a problem in our modern society, and the aim is to be both entertaining and informative.

This is an important difference. Too many late-night shows give their audience exactly what they want, even if it means lying to them. Again, the question of the “clap”. That’s not comedy.

Blow: “Gutfeld! is the only late-night show giving the conservatives a boost — how does “Off Limits” differ from Greg Gutfeld’s showcase?

Haworth: I think the main difference is the style, my show being a single host (so far), and Gutfeld! being a panel. Gutfeld’s success! is not only a testament to Greg’s talent in this space, but also the desire for lighter content on the right.

I don’t see my show as an alternative, but rather as a partner in a growing list of conservative alternatives to leftist domination of the comedy/analysis space.

HiT: It’s one thing to criticize an existing program, but I bet creating one from scratch turned out to be humiliating. What did you learn about satirizing current events from the launch of “Off Limits?”

Haworth: It’s really a huge challenge, but extremely rewarding. I have a great team (Austin Stephens and Nick Sheehan) who helped me turn this idea into reality, and I think we’ve done a great job so far with limited resources compared to network shows or to existing channels.

Of course, we still have a long way to go!

When you build anything from scratch (whether it’s launching a podcast, designing a product, or starting a business), you realize the true complexity of success in any of these areas.

It’s humbling, but also exciting to start the process with an almost insurmountable to-do list and arrive at launch day!

HiT: Can you share your professional background and how previous gigs have led you to this moment?

Haworth: My career path is… random, to say the least.

I graduated from Oxford University in 2012 with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science. I always dreamed of working in the United States, so I then moved to Silicon Valley as a programmer. I’ve worked for a few companies, including four years at Facebook.

During this time, I worried about the spread of radicalism in the Bay Area, fueled by the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearings in 2018, so I started writing political commentary pieces.

One was published by The Daily Wire, and soon after I was freelancing for them while working for Facebook at the same time.

In January 2021, I joined The Daily Wire full-time as a writer and editor, and moved to Nashville a few months later.

This show is the culmination of many of those experiences understanding that the world of politics is nonsense, understanding that the left has a grip on reality through the world of entertainment, and understanding that an outside perspective on key questions can help move the goal posts. in a way that existing methods cannot.

HiT: You mentioned “Clapter” a few times… how do you guard against those moments?

Haworth: Reminds me of early episodes of late night shows during COVID-19. Without a studio audience, there was no applause or laughter, and you realized how…unfunny these shows really are.

However, you don’t need a laugh to be funny, some of my favorite British comedies don’t have live audiences, and they make me laugh out loud to this day. The reality is simple: you have to be funny alone.

It’s certainly harder to make people laugh without the contagious effect of an audience, but I think it forces you to work harder as a writer in the process.

HiT: Big Tech and fact checkers regularly attack right-wing comedy…have you ever had experiences like this, and if not, is there a way around it?

Haworth: The reality of censorship is something almost every online content creator (on both sides, but more often on the conservative side) has to deal with, and it’s only a matter of time for “Off Limits.” .

The focus of season one of Off Limits starring Ian Haworth is to grow the show, and so the sad reality is that we’re going to have to find that balance between digging into important topics and being wary of censorship efforts.

But one of the principles of the show is to be factual (apart from satire, of course), which helps!

HiT: Will “Off Limits” be based on YouTube in the future? Would you consider lining up on a right-wing platform to carry the show?

Haworth: Currently, full episodes are available exclusively on YouTube, while clips are available on several other platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, etc.).

We are also working on releasing the audio version in the future. You can find a link to all these platforms at watchofflimits.com.

We would definitely consider aligning with right-wing platforms, but I would also be careful not to limit the ideological bent of my audience.

The goal here is to expose people from all political backgrounds to this style of conservative commentary, and it’s hard to expose leftists, liberals, or moderates to this content if they’re not on the platform .