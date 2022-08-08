Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood stars who clashed at the box office, here’s how their movies did





Once in a blue moon in Bollywood, an actor has two releases on the same day. This has happened on rare occasions in the past, and it rarely results in both films working at the box office, sometimes with each film even eating into each other’s business. We have the full list for you here of the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood stars who clashed at the box office with their own films and how the two films ultimately fared (only actors in major leading or supporting roles were considered)… Also Read – Friendship Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi and other Bollywood actors who became friends after working together in a movie Taapsee Pannu The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi, starring Taapse Pannu, were released on the same day and while the former was an average bigger, the latter dropped. While The Ghazi Attack managed to sail a bit with a box office collection of 20.30 crore nett to reach an average verdict, Running Shaadi sank without a trace, fetching an abysmal 0.96 crore nett. Read also – Friendship Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Best friends of Bollywood celebrities who aren’t in the industry Amitabh Bachchan Khakee worked, being declared semi-hit with a collection of nett 25.79 crore, but Aetbaar, which was released alongside it, was a critical and commercial disaster with only nett 4.25 crore. Amitabh Bachchan is also the only actor to appear on this list twice and the only one to find two of his films simultaneously released Shootout at Lokhandwala and Cheeni Kum work, both getting semi-hit verdicts with a collection of 29.72 crore nett and 17.30 crore nett respectively. Also Read – Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: From Journey To Success To Date With Drugs Interesting Facts About Sanju Baba Preity Zinta While Preity Zinta’s Dil Chahata Hai did only average business at the box office en route to 20.02 crore nett, it was a critical darling and a cult film today. On the other hand, no one cared about Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke back then and also now, with the film grossing a measly 7.76 crore nett. Suniel Shetty Phir Hera Pheri was a super hit, grossing an excellent nett of 40.81 crore at the box office. On the other hand, Chup Chup Ke, in which Suniel Shetty had a smaller but relevant role, managed to do average business, with a collection of 13.75 crore nett. Sanjay Dutt Both were versions of Diwali, both had Sanjay Dutt in strong supporting parts but while All the Best managed an above average verdict with 41.41 crore nett, Blue foundered after getting off to a better start , ending up with 38.55 crore nett. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

