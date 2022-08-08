Entertainment
Roger E. Mosley, Theodore “TC” Calvin on “Magnum, PI”, dies at 83
Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role in the detective series “Magnum, PI”, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Los Angeles Times. He was 83 years old.
Mosley died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from injuries he sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, Calif., on Thursday, Mosley’s daughter Ch-a Mosley said.
Born in Los Angeles on December 18, 1938, to Eloise Harris, Mosley grew up in Imperial Courts public housing in Watts. The actor made his television debut in the crime drama “Longstreet” in 1971 and starred in several films during the 1970s, including the crime drama “Hit Man”, the blaxploitation film “The Mack” and the John Wayne’s drama “McQ”. “
But Mosley never left the world of television, appearing in series such as “Kojak”, “The Rockford Files”, “Starsky and Hutch”, “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams”, “Sanford and Son” , “Kung Fu”. and “The Boat of Love”.
His showbiz breakthrough, however, came in 1980 when he scored the role of helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in “Magnum, PI,” which starred Tom Selleck and John Hillerman.
The portrayal of Mosley’s “Magnum, PI” persona provided to the black community was important to the Los Angeles native.
“They (the Magnum writers) keep writing for me to smoke and drink, but I won’t,” Mosley told Ebony in a 1982 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never get high, smoke or drink on the show or in real life. That’s not what I want black kids to see.”
On social media on Sunday, many shared fond memories of watching Mosley on screen.
“Much of my Magnum PI enjoyment comes from Roger E. Mosleythe unsung comic hero of many scenes on this show,” the editor wrote.Philip Michaels on Twitter.
Screenwriter and Director tina andrews wrote that it was a “sad day”.
“My friend Roger E. Mosley, 83, who played TC on Magnum PI, made the transition,” she continued. “He was surrounded by his family after suffering a car accident over the weekend. What a sweet man and a good actor who gave great parties. RIP, Roger. You were loved and you will be missed.”
Twitter user @JerrellZod wrote“Some of these young kids don’t understand that there was a time when there were only a limited number of black actors and actresses on TV/movie REGULARLY” and Mosley was one of them. between them.
@shavar on Twitter said Mosley was a “wonderful actor”.
“I grew up watching Mr. Mosley play tennis at Poinsettia Park in West Hollywood, CA. He was like family,” the tweet read. friends and fans.”
Writer Jay Faerber said“#MagnumPI wouldn’t have been the same without (Roger E. Mosley).”
After the show’s eight years on the air, Mosley returned to the “Magnum, PI” universe in 2019, playing the role of John Booky in the CBS reboot of the show, which debuted in 2018.
Mosley’s daughter, Ch-a, shared a tribute to his father on Facebook.
“He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended,” Ch- wrote.We could never mourn such an amazing man. He HATES any crying done in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you dad. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong.”
“I will take care of mum, your love for almost 60 years,” the post from Mosley’s daughter continued. “You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”
Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette “Toni” and three children.
Tom Selleck:Why He Left ‘Magnum, PI’, Glory Challenges
Related:‘Magnum PI’ is reinvented for 2018, with the hammy panache intact
