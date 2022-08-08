Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of child stars prioritize friendship over rivalry





Every year many friendships are made and broken in Bollywood due to the cutthroat nature of the industry. While there are many stories of actor friendships falling apart, there’s a new group of young actors who seem to be handling the limelight and their friendships more securely. Whether it’s Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, or Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, these new talents are clearly not letting the rat race hold the reins of their friendships. Here’s a look at some child star friendships that already seem set in stone.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Recently, actor Ananya Panday appeared in filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When asked about her friendship with her childhood friends and future actors Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor and if their friendship could survive the test of time, Ananya was quick to respond with a “yes”. . While Ananya already has a few old films in Bollywood, Suhana is set to debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Shanaya is to be launched by Karan Johar in Bedhadak. The trio is often seen at luncheons and parties. During Koffee With Karan, she said of Suhana and Shanaya, “It’s not even friendship anymore. I think it’s family. It has always been family. I would like to believe that it wouldn’t affect our friendship. I think we all have a lot of sincere love for each other. Every time I talk about it, I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors. We had so many discussions and we played so many acting games. So I think I’ll be as happy with Shanaya and Suhana’s success as mine. Honestly, that’s how it is. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: Janhvi/Instagram) Another budding friendship we see is that of actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. In 2018, Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath while Janhvi did Dhadak. While many would expect the two actors to have rivalry and bad blood between them, Sara and Janhvi have become close friends over the years. They often travel together, go to the gym together, and even appeared together in Koffee With Karan Episode 7. Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali Ida Ali, daughter of Imtiaz Ali is a very close friend of Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. (Photo: Instagram/idaali11) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and director Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali are as close as two friends can get. Whether it’s traveling on vacation together or posting weird photos at each other’s birthdays, these two child stars paint the town in the colors of their friendship and how! Although neither of them has announced their intention to become an actor yet, the fact that their fathers are both one of the best directors in Bollywood does not seem to have an effect on their equation. Aaliyah also starred in a short film called Gayatri, directed by Ida. Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, will soon be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She is also Aaliyah Kashyap’s best friend. So much so that she even featured in a video called Best Friend vs Boyfriend, Who Knows Me Better, where Khushi and Aaliyah’s boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, had to take on the challenge.

