Dad of 2 who jumped to death from Bronx building with his wife was an actor from Albania

The Bronx father-of-two who dove to his death with his wife on his birthday was an aspiring actor and filmmaker from Albania.

Florind Belliu, 35, and his wife Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the backyard of 2199 Cruger Ave. around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, police sources said.

Shehi was filmed diving from the sixth floor of the building and hitting the alley, with Belliu landing seconds later, sources said. Cops said the circumstances surrounding the deaths were unclear.

Belliu was a graduate of the University of Arts in Tirana, Albania, and performed in television and theater before moving to the United States, EuroNews Albania reported. Two years ago, he was working on two books and a movie script he hoped to pitch to Netflix, according to the report.

Law enforcement sources said he may have recently been working as a livery driver to help make ends meet.

Albanian actor Cela Irgen mourned his friend in a touching Instagram post.

You broke my heart my dear friend, wrote Irgen in Albanian.

Florind Belliu and Ornela Shehi were a “quiet couple”, according to neighbors. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York

The couple had two children. Kevin C. Downs

The police are investigating the scene of the tragedy. Kevin C. Downs

Another Albanian comedian, Andi Llabuti, said on facebookWhy my brother, why my brother… did you choose this path?

Why didn’t you think a little about your family, your mother and your sisters? … You have saddened us so much that there is no explanation!

Sources said cops never received any reports of domestic violence linked to the couple, who moved into the building with their two young children about four months ago.

The double tragedy left relatives who arrived at the scene on Saturday hugging and sobbing on the sidewalk. Bellius’ devastated mother was seen moaning in pain. She declined to comment.

A young boy is safe from the scene of the fatal plunge. Kevin C. Downs

A neighbor reacts to the scene of the drama in the Bronx. Kevin C. Downs

The deceased father had previously been reported as emotionally disturbed and missing in April, before cops located him in the 48th Precinct, sources said.

Neighbors told the Post on Saturday that the pair were a quiet couple who kept to themselves and were often seen taking walks, but also that Belliu was seen visibly angry on Friday.

I saw them always buying things for the house, like every day together, with two kids together, we didn’t recognize there was anything wrong, said Shadie Perkaj, the wife of the great building.

The bodies of Florind Belliu and Ornela Shehis lie in the alley. Kevin C. Downs

She said Saturday was Bellius’ birthday.

A friend of the deceased, Aldo Sulollari, wrote in Albanian on Facebook, A short time ago I wished you a happy birthday and you could not reply to me.

I love you so much my brother.

Bellius’ girlfriend, Elona Caslli, also mourned her lost friend on Facebook.

What great pain has caused you [kill yourself]?! the Caslli wrote in Albanian.

A multiple tragedy for which there is no word of consolation. God give strength to your children and to your parents.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline 24/7 at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.