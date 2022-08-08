Kenan Thompson is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a ceremony scheduled for later this month. The long date Saturday Night Live The actor will be added as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s 2,728th star.

Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in the announcement, according to VladTV. From Kenan and Kel to Saturday Night Live, Kenan has been making people laugh for nearly 30 years. To celebrate his upcoming 20th birthday on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place the Kenans star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.

Kenan Thompson, SNL
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In addition to Saturday Night LiveThompson starred in the sitcomKenan and Kel from 1996 to 2000. He also had roles inThe Mighty Ducks franchise,Good burger, and more. He recently starred in his own show for NBC,Kenan, which ran for two seasons before being canceled by the network. The show earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021.

Thompson’s star reveal ceremony is scheduled for August 11, 2022. JB Smoove and Leslie Jones are expected to attend the event.

[Via]