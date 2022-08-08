To the left, “freedom” is only a positive word when applied to something like abortion. Suddenly, following the cancellation of Roe v. Wade, leftist politicians use “freedom” as a selling word, which is odd, given that most of their agenda is about government control.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is currently trying to shame Hollywood megacorporations into filming their movies and TV shows in California, instead of less sybaritic red states like Georgia. He wants Hollywood production money to bolster the appearance of his state’s economic performance.

So far, companies like Disney and Netflix are still planning to shoot shows in Georgia, but have pledged to pay employees to travel to other states to “to have access to reproductive care”, as Variety so delicately puts it.

In an ad funded by his super PAC, Newsom pleaded with Hollywood to “choose freedom” and said that “California is a free state.” No fact checker was agitated by this rib-tickler. Has California been a “state of freedom” on COVID? He aggressively sought separation from the church and the faithful.

He insisted on offers from California “the freedom to access the health services you need, including abortion care.” There are “The freedom to love who you love” the LGBTQ slogan. And there is “Freedom from repressive state governments who want to tell you what to believe and threaten you with crimes if you don’t toe their line.”

I would like Newsom to develop the last one. Is it about teaching critical race theory and sex education to first graders? He has waged war on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, no doubt seeking liberal media attention as he dreams of a national post.

California officially hates red states, so much so that the state bans official travel to 22 states, or nearly half of the country. This Hollywood shame is part of the same thought process. You couldn’t shame Newsom for vacationing in one of those states (Idaho), just like you couldn’t shame him for disobeying his own COVID rules when he attended a birthday dinner at the French Laundry chichi restaurant during the 2020 lockdown.

Newsom angrily tweeted at Hollywood elites: “You can protect your workers or continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hate.” This is the weirdest take. No one is more hated in an abortion than the abortion victim. It’s as if babies were invisible in the liberal image.

Governor argued for anti-abortion states “carried out a cruel aggression against essential rights”, and it’s only gotten worse since then “odious” Supreme Court decision.

“They carry out these attacks brazenly and with the intent to cause pain in the communities they target – many of which are critical to the success of your industry,” Newsom continued. “Now more than ever, you have a responsibility to take stock of your values ​​— and those of your employees — when doing business in these states.”

Abortion is somehow never “cheeky” Where “cruel” Where “Causing pain.” Abortion is never the opposite of “equity” Where “inclusion.” Hollywood thinks abortion is liberating, worth celebrating. It is an essential ingredient in “sex positivity”.

With these values, Hollywood can make a “abortion comedy” (“Obvious Child”) or a movie scene where a mother throws her daughter a “abortion baby shower.” (It’s in the new Lena Dunham movie “Sharp stick.”)

Newsom is angry because Hollywood should always and everywhere be dedicated to the pleasure principle, to immediate gratification – if it feels good, do it. If your pursuit of pleasure has negative reproductive consequences, you should have the freedom to eliminate those consequences. Freedom is just another word for something you have to lose.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and editor of the NewsBusters.org blog.