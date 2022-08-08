Jon Lovitz reflects on ‘SNL’, ‘The Critic’ en route to Hollywood Casino in West Virginia





You know him from ‘Saturday Night Life’, ‘The Critic’ and ‘A League of Their Own’.

Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame. WTOP’s Jason Fraley Previews Jon Lovitz at Hollywood Casino (Part 1) You know him from ‘Saturday Night Life’, ‘The Critic’ and ‘A League of Their Own’. Comedian Jon Lovitz performs atHollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Friday. “The show is smart, dumb, and immature, which is basically me,” Lovitz told WTOP. “It’s not really politics, but everything about the words you can’t say and social change. For me, it changes so much. In the 1960s they called it The Generation Gap between parents and children. It was just a massive change, and I feel like it’s happening again today. Born in Los Angeles in 1957, Lovitz rose to fame as a member of “Saturday Night Live” (1985-1992), playing “Pathological Liar” Tommy Flanagan with the signature line, “Yeah, that’s the ticket!” He coined the character as a member of the improv group The Groundlings. “A friend of mine, a girl I used to like, said, ‘I like a guy with a big wallet,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, my dad just brought in 15 oil wells,'” a said Lovitz. “You say your name and what you do, so mine was, ‘My name is Tommy Flanagan, I’m a member of Pathological Liars Anonymous.'” After “The Simpsons”, he played the animated lead role in “The Critic” (1994-1995). “Jim Brooks went to Al Jean and Mike Reiss, who ran ‘The Simpsons,’ and they said they wanted to do a show with me,” Lovitz said. “They created the character, but they wrote it for me. I remember walking up to them, and I was like, ‘What’s the character?’ and Al goes, ‘You.’ I said, ‘Is that the character?’ And I just went, ‘Hello,’ and they said, ‘Yes.’ “ He also appeared in some of the greatest comedies of a generation with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1986), “Three Amigos” (1986), “Big” (1988), “A League of Their Own” (1992) , “Coneheads” (1993), “City Slickers II” (1994) and “The Wedding Singer” (1998). “People say, ‘What are your best films?’ As for making a character, I would say “A league apart”. I remember reading this script and saying, “I have to play this role, it’s hysterical,” Lovitz said. “As far as just playing yourself [it’s] ‘City Slickers.’ Playing Billy Crystal’s brother was great. Making a movie with him and Jack Palance was fantastic. His most underrated is the “Lethal Weapon” parody “Loaded Weapon 1” (1993), with Samuel L. Jackson parodying Danny Glover and Emilio Estevez parodying Mel Gibson. “Jeffrey Boam was the screenwriter of [‘Lethal Weapon’ 2 & 3]. He said, “I wrote this part for you,” Lovitz said. “I was impersonating the role of Joe Pesci, impersonating a role that was originally written for me. There’s a scene where Emilio and I are looking at this boat, and I added this line, I say, ‘Look this engine. There is a bit like a glow above.'” WTOP’s Jason Fraley Previews Jon Lovitz at Hollywood Casino (Part 2) Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame.

