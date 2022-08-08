This leading Bollywood actor charges IDR 22 billion for his endorsement





Jakarta, CNBCIndonesia – Actor Aamir Khan’s name is certainly no stranger to Bollywood film connoisseurs. He starred in a number of titles that became worldwide hits including 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. The ‘Mr Perfectionist’ actor is also said to be very picky about taking photos endorse for a brand. Aamir Khan bills $1.5 million a month endorse. This means that if you use the assumption of an exchange rate of Rp. 14,900 for 1 US$, Aamir Khan gets Rp. 22 billion to promote a product or a brand. Not only that, according to a report by The Economic Times, Aamir Khan has already struck a deal with a telecommunications company in the United Arab Emirates where he secured 65 billion rupees for a two-year contract. The salary would be the highest figure ever received by a Bollywood celebrity for endorse at this moment. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Marketing experts say it’s fantastic value to get a contract endorse with an AamirKhan is very comparable to what the brand gets. “The association with Aamir is also a plus for the product in another sense, because he is very specific about the script, his own image and the image of the product that he endorses,” said Prahlad Kakkar, who also directed Aamir for his first Coca Cola advertisement in 1993. Aamir himself has never denied or confirmed the cost of his latest endorsement. “I love working on commercials. And I really own the brand and the creative team that works behind it. I work as hard on commercials as I work on my movies,” he said. Currently, Aamir Khan is among the richest actors in Bollywood with a total wealth of over IDR 3 trillion.His 2016 film Dangal grossed $340 million at the global box office and ranks as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Dangal’s success was followed by PK (2014) and Secret Superstar (2017) which when combined generated a profit of US$300 million. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (hsy/hsy)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/lifestyle/20220807151749-33-361750/aktor-bollywood-senior-ini-pasang-tarif-rp-22-m-untuk-endorse

