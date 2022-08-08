Nagarjuna Reviews Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Wonderful to Watch Chay’ | Bollywood

Actor Nagarjuna took to his Twitter account and reviewed Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also marks the debut of his son Naga Chaitanya in Bollywood. The lead actor shared a photo with Aamir and Chaitanya, and called their film a breath of fresh air. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s First Thoughts on Recasting Forrest Gump: It’s Like Doing Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India’ Again)

In a note, Nagarjuna wrote, Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes beyond the surface. A film that moves you from the inside!! Makes you laugh, cry and think!! It comes with a simple message, love and innocence conquers all!! It was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and crew, you just lifted our spirits!!

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ evergreen film, Forrest Gump. In the film, Aamir’s character will be seen at different stages of his life, from childhood to old age. Chaitanya will be considered Aamir’s friend in the Indian army. While Kareena will appear as Aamir’s childhood sweetheart, Mona Singh will play the role of his on-screen mother.

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s return to film after a hiatus of more than three years. It will be released on August 11 this year. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, the Indian adaptation of the film was directed by Atul Kulkarni. Speaking about the film, Chaitanya recently told Hindustan Times that he took over the film as the language barrier was incorporated into the script of the film itself.

When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same warning. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with it because I am chosen as a boy from south India who rides in the north and that is where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I spoke. I speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with it. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring Telugu flavor, he said during the interaction.