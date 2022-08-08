Akshay Kumar Reveals Why His Parents Taught Him That His Sister, Alka Bhatia, Is A “Devi”

Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar has already etched a special place in everyone’s heart with his super energetic personality and stunning acting skills. Apart from his professional life, he is also loved for his devotion to his family. For the uninitiated, he is married to Bollywood actress turned writer, Twinkle Khanna and the couple are blessed with two wonderful children, Aarav and Nitara.

Currently, Akshay Kumar’s next film, Raksha Bandhan, is ready to be released in theaters during the Raksha Bandhan festival, that is to say on August 11, 2022. Undoubtedly, as its name suggests, the film is based on the beautiful complicity between brothers and sisters. And for the uninitiated, the film’s protagonist, Akshay shares such a friendly bond with his brother, Alka Bhatia. Sneak peeks of the same can be found on their respective social media handles. For example, on June 21, 2021, i.e. the first day of shooting the film, he had taken his IG handle and shared a still image of the same. Alongside, he tagged his sister, Alka and while asking her for blessings and love, he wrote:

“Growing up, my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the simplest friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day 1 of filming today today I need your love and best wishes.”

Recently, during his next film, Raksha BandhanDuring Akshay Kumar’s press conference in Gujarat, Akshay Kumar spoke about his bond with his brother, Alka Bhatia. Revealing his nature and their bond, he compared his sister to Devi. It said a lot about the relationship between Akshay and Alka, and it was simply unmissable. He said:

“My bond with my sister has been one of love. My sister isn’t scared of me at all and she’s a very cool person who doesn’t fight at all. There’s never been a fight between us, even if my temper sometimes rises, she remains calm. Since childhood, my parents taught me that my sister is not only my sister but a Devi (deity). So, for me, she is a Devi.

Earlier, in one of his social media posts, Akshay mentioned that his film, Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to his beloved sister, Alka. Sharing the movie poster on Twitter, he wrote:

“A story that will make you laugh and make you cry. And it will make us realize how blessed those who have sisters are. So, let’s dedicate this film, #Rakshabandhan, to my dear sister, Alka and the most special bond of the world, that of a brother and a sister.”

Recently, the superstar also appeared on the popular Sony TV show, superstar singer 2 for the promotion of his film, Raksha Bandhan. However, Akshay got emotional there and cried after receiving a heartfelt message from his sister, Alka. On August 4, 2022, the channel posted a preview of the episode on social media, in which Akshay was seen receiving a voicemail from his Alka. The video montage featuring his sister was accompanied by a voice note from Alka, and it could be heard as follows:

“Dost, bhai, baap, saare role nibhaye tune.”

Well, Akshay and Alka do indeed share an unbreakable bond. What do you think? Let us know!

