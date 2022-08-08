Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s Hottest Duo Made Billions at the Box Office

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, gin and tonic, one of the best movie pairings of a lifetime.

Nearly two decades after first working together on the box office hit “Gangs of New York,” DiCaprio and Scorsese are joining forces again for their sixth feature, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on David Grann’s novel.

The film, which is scheduled to premiere in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival, also marks the 10th collaboration between Scorsese and his longtime friend, Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

And why stop at a sixth feature film when a seventh is on the horizon? The Hollywood Reporter confirmed last week that DiCaprio and Scorsese would team up on an adaptation of another Grann nonfiction book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder,” via Apple Original Films.

Since 2002, Scorsese and DiCaprio’s films have won multiple Oscars and dozens of nominations at every major ceremony, and grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office, with their last major film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” bringing in $392. million alone.

It was De Niro who cast DiCaprio to work with him on “This Boys Life” in ’93, and later told his director friend about Leos’ impressive work on set, which ultimately led to Scorsese casting him in ” Gangs of New York”.

De Niro and Scorsese are also an easy addition to the list of top director-actor duos, collaborating on major films over four decades, some of which are considered the greatest films of all time.

DiCaprio remembers running into the director at a downtown New York bar after he wrapped filming “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” his second film, when he was 18. He told THR he was “kind of paralyzed” seeing Scorsese, and kept quiet until Marty said, “Hey kid, I saw your movie. You did good work. Keep it up.” Leo was ‘blown away’ by the encounter.

Scorsese replied: “I don’t remember. I remember seeing the movie, of course, and Robert De Niro was the one who told me about Leo. He said, I worked with that kid in this movie. You really should work with him someday. And he doesn’t usually do that.”

Howard Breuer, CEO of Newsroom PR, told Fox News Digital that Scorsese and DiCaprios’ road to movie success may not have been as easy as it looks.

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s role in all of these Scorsese movies may have started with De Niro’s offhand commentary to Scorsese. But these types of partnerships don’t just happen, they involve significant buy-in from studios and filmmakers alike. ‘other collaborators,’ Breuer said.

“DiCaprio, coming from Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, was already a household name when Scorsese cast him in their first movie together, Gangs of New York, which was a $100 million budget movie that needed a bankable star with appeal to young people.”

“Gangs of New York,” a 20-year passion project by Scorsese, was released in 2002 via Harvey Weinsteins Miramax Films, and also starred Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson, John C. Reilly and Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis.

Scorsese’s casting of DiCaprio “paid off as the film was a box office success, which is not always a given with a Scorsese film,” Breuer added.

Known for directing “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver,” Raging Bull” and “Casino,” Scorsese has also had a few box office bombs over the years despite the critical acclaim behind his name.

Either way, Leo and Marty teamed up again two years later for “The Aviator,” where DiCaprio starred as eccentric and well-to-do aviation enthusiast Howard Hughes. The film grossed $214 million on a budget of $110 million and was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Cate Blanchett winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Katharine Hepburn.

“It’s interesting, because I’ve been doing this since I was 13,” DiCaprio told IndieWire in 2014. “I’m about to turn 40, and I think back to some of the things that I been able to do, and at the center is the incredible accidental collaboration that I had with Marty.”

In 2006, Scorsese and DiCaprio teamed up for the crime thriller “The Departed,” which also starred Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin, and was produced by Brad Pitt.

Earning nearly $300 million at the box office was impressive, but the mob flick also scored Scorses’ first Oscar for “Best Director” after seven previous nominations. He received the Oscar from longtime friends George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg.

DiCaprio and Scorsese teamed up for Paramount Pictures’ psychological thriller “Shutter Island” in 2010, grossing a total of $294 million on an $80 million budget, despite very mixed reviews from film critics and fans.

But all was forgiven in 2013 with “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

The biographical account starred DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, a New York stockbroker who thwarted federal officials as he funneled funds through bogus and corrupt companies on Wall Street, to see his fictional life come to an end when the authorities discovered the scam.

The 180-minute film also starred Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey and Jon Favreau, and became Scorses’ biggest release to date, earning nearly $400 million worldwide.

While DiCaprio, Hill and Scorsese were all Oscar nominees, the film was scratched at the Oscars and DiCaprio lost Best Actor to McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club.” However, Leo won a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

“You are a risk taker and a visionary, and throughout the history of cinema you will be considered one of the great artists of our time,” he told Scorsese as he accepted the Globe. “Thank you for your mentorship, and thank you for encouraging me to take risks on this film.”

When DiCaprio finally received the Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for his role in ‘The Revenant,’ he made sure to thank his director friend again.

“I have to thank everyone from the start of my career,” he told the audience. “Mr. Caton-Jones for choosing me for my first film. Mr. Scorsese for teaching me so much about the art of filmmaking.”

DiCaprio doesn’t take his relationship with Scorsese for granted.

“It’s hard for me to articulate or put into words everything I learned from him,” DiCaprio told IndieWire. “Those key moments, it’s hard to even think about because you kind of have to pause and look back and realize how much you’ve actually learned.”

“I’ve grown tremendously as an actor just to be in those moments with him, where he gives me the right advice.”

Scorsese was also grateful to DiCaprio when he told THR in 2013, “Working together rekindled my enthusiasm for making pictures. There’s always something more, there’s always more to tap into with him. He continues to to go further and further.”

As Breuer speculated, “De Niro making a suggestion to Scorsese is a useful piece of Hollywood lore,” he added that it took more than just a meeting of minds to make movie magic happen.

“It’s not that De Niro couldn’t have made that suggestion to Scorsese,” he said of that fateful conversation years ago that sparked the relationship, “it’s just that ‘there’s more than that.”