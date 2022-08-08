‘Virtual Kidnappings’ Hit Entertainment Industry Elite

At 12:44 p.m. on June 13, the wife of a music industry veteran received a call from a 917 number that made her stomach ache. A heavily accented male voice told the woman that her daughter, whose name she used, had just been involved in a car accident and was in the back of her vehicle waiting for help. The man on the phone assured the woman that her daughter was fine, and she quickly hung up. As the wife relayed the conversation to her husband, the phone rang again. This time, the voice on the other end of the line was much less comforting.

The stranger said he was a member of a Mexican drug cartel and said the woman’s plans had changed. He was going to take the girl across the southern border. The teenager would be raped and dismembered if the woman did not meet her partner in a suburban Walmart parking lot and pay $10,000 in cash. In a chilling way, the man adored the girl’s blonde hair, saying she was “so pretty”. The woman then heard what she thought was her daughter in the background. “Mom, help me,” the muffled voice cried. The executive repeatedly called his daughter’s cell phone, but there was no answer.

It turns out that the girl was not near the border with Mexico. She was sitting in a private school classroom in New York frequented by many kids in the entertainment industry, finishing her final exams. His phone was off. The family had fallen prey to a scam that rocked elites from New York to Los Angeles.

A private security specialist, BlackCloak CEO Chris Pierson, whose company provides digital protection services to celebrities, high-profile executives and various record labels, has worked with dozens of clients who have come under similar attack. way in recent months. The scam itself is not new, but the level of sophistication has evolved. He says specific zip codes in Manhattan and Beverly Hills have been hit particularly hard.

“Yes [the scammers] targeting the people where there is a lot to lose i.e. name, reputation, money, and really, really honing their craft, they can get a bigger leg up on those bigger ones fish, says Pierson, a former member of the data privacy committee. and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Subcommittee.

The New York music industry executive was one of those people caught in the crosshairs. “My wife thought she looked like [our daughter], but I do not know. She was caught in the panic of the moment, says the executive, who did not want to use her name for fear of being attacked again. It was 25 minutes of pure horror. You’re living in this horror movie, the worst thing that can happen to you as a parent. It’s the worst feeling possible.

Before the couple got into their car and headed to their assigned Walmart, the executive called Herman Weisberg, a private investigator he had worked with in the past. Weisberg, a former NYPD officer whose company SAGE Intelligence protects several entertainment industry figures, immediately called the school and found out where the teen was, later determining the scammers were using a phone disposable.

Around the time the Covid lockdowns ended and schools transitioned from online to in-person learning, Weisberg started getting calls from his base of around 200 clients in New York. and Los Angeles with similar stories.

“The person said a shiver ran down his spine when he was told not to contact the police,” he said. And they called me desperate and said, ‘What am I doing?’ And I calmed them down and found out where his son was. That’s really the key to it all.

He points out that high-profile figures are particularly vulnerable because the names of their children are often public. These kids leave their own digital footprints on various social media platforms, sharing valuable details for criminals, like upcoming exams. In fact, exam week has provided the perfect opportunity for motivated scammers to go on strike, as students have to turn off their phones for long periods of time.

“It doesn’t take long to find out what high school the celebrity kids go to, who they hang out with, where they get Starbucks,” Weisberg says. “I had to come in [to the accounts of] at least one client of mine who published too much information about their children’s lives and erased the damage already done.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, but Pierson believes criminals gather intelligence about their targets through data brokerage, legal teams that collect information for sellers.

Information on the data corridor is important because it allows [scammers] divulge small bits of information that will allow them to gain some semblance of credibility with the intended victim, providing them with bits of information that [the victim] you think they’re private, but they really aren’t. And that allows trust to take place and in the mind of the victim to say, “My God, something is seriously wrong.

The current crop of scam artists targeting the entertainment industry’s top percent seems to be taking a page from the so-called “light ringwho operated in Hollywood from 2008 to 2009. In that case, criminals raided the homes of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan when they were known to be out of town, information obtained from their social media posts social.

The NYPD and FBI have tracked similar scams. The FBI calls the phenomenon “virtual kidnapping and warns that a caller might try to convince a victim that her daughter has been kidnapped by having a young woman scream for help in the background during the call. Similarly, the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau published a bulletin titled Medical Kidnapping/Extortion Phone Scams and noted that on some occasions, the scammer claims that a relative of the victim has been kidnapped and will be killed unless the ransom is paid by bank transfer through Western Union.

Simon Newton, who runs London-based security company Askari Secure Ltd., says he heard about the scam, which spread to the UK, a few years ago. Although none of his clients, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora, were attacked, he says he warned them to be vigilant.

“Unfortunately, it is very difficult today to prevent these types of scams from happening,” adds Newton. Especially for famous and wealthy people, much of their information is in the public domain. If you want to avoid these situations, a small or no internet footprint would be great. But as we know, this is not always possible. Securing your information as much as possible is essential.

With celebrities and high-profile figures, scammers can leak enough publicly available personal data to convince you that your loved ones are in grave danger. Sources say Hollywood studios are aware of the threat, which has become a hot topic among their security teams.

Weisberg recently worked with a high-profile actress who was attacked in a particularly gruesome way. The criminals claimed her family was in danger and sent photos of mutilated victims as a warning of what they might do if she didn’t pay. Weisberg says she searched the internet to see if the footage was publicly available. They didn’t lead him to wonder if the crooks might have had any real ties to the cartels in this unusual case.

Ultimately, the scam is a subset of the more mundane phone scam, whose victims number in the millions.

“Not many people have private investigators in their Rolodex,” notes the music industry executive, who never reported his family’s incident to the police. “What happens to people who don’t? »

The rest of us have a relatively easy defense, Weisberg replies. Ask for “proof of life” (a photo with a newspaper, for example, showing the date) as a way to rule out or rule out the rare possibility of a legitimate kidnapping.

“The threat is almost never real,” he says. These people can just sit on their phone and watch from afar and understand someone’s daily routine exactly. And they expect only one in 100 people to take the bait.