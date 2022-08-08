Hindu supremacists call for boycott of Bollywood’s Forrest Gump

In a climate of religious tension, Laal Singh Chaddha, worn by a Muslim actor, is at the heart of a lively campaign on social networks.

With the approaching release of the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump starring Muslim star Aamir Khan, the film has been the target of boycott calls from Hindu supremacists on social media. The release on August 11 of Laal Singh Chaddhadirected in Hindi by Advait Chandan, Indian adaptation of the famous American film with Tom Hanks, Forest Gump (1994), is one of the most anticipated cinematic events of 2022 in India, thanks to Aamir Khan who produces it and holds the main role.

Indian blockbuster actor Three Idiots (2009) and Dangal (2016) is, 57, one of the most bankable in Bollywood. But excerpts from an interview he gave in 2015 have suddenly resurfaced on social media, on which are based a flood of calls for a boycott of his film launched by Hindu nationalists. In this interview, Aamir Khan had expressed his discomfort and a feeling of fear growing, sparked by the coming to power of Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party, the BJP, to the point that with his wife at the time, they had considered leaving India.

She is afraid for her child. She is afraid of what will be the atmosphere around us. She is afraid to open the newspapers every dayhe then declared. More than 200,000 tweets, many of them from BJP supporters, tagged #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, have spilled onto social media since last month. Aamir Khan married two Hindu women and yet named his children Junaid, Azad and IraMuslim names, can we read in a tweet.

The actress who plays her side in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor, married a Muslim and soon named her children Taimur and Jehangirdo we also note in the same tweet and add: that’s reason enough to boycott Lal Singh Chaddha, produced by Bollywood’s Love Jihad club. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.

Love Jihad is a pejorative phrase created by Hindu nationalists that stigmatizes Muslims by accusing them of marrying Hindus in order to convert them to Islam.

Islamophobia in India

The BJP has its origins in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militarist group advocating Hindutva, a project of Hindu hegemony. The fury aroused by his new film is such that the star announced this week in the press to share his patriotism, a key notion of government ideology. I am sorry that some (…) think that I am someone who does not like India. This is not the casedid he declare, please don’t boycott my movie. Please go see my movie.

Bollywood cinema and other regional industries often spark controversy and even violence in film-loving India. But what Aamir Khan, one of the industry’s many Muslim superstars, is going through reflects the climate of intolerance, marginalization and defamation of Muslims which is evidently growing, worrying observers.

There is no doubt that Aamir is the target of those who sow hatred of Muslimstold AFP an observer, who requested anonymity for fear of becoming a target himself.

India’s tragedy is that the majority of Bollywood…is either apathetic or opportunistic or fearful. Film critic and writer, Anna MM Vetticad

The world’s biggest democracy has a long history of film censorship but rights advocates say Bollywood is also coming under increased pressure to accommodate the BJP’s Hindu nationalist propaganda. More and more films released recently tell patriotic stories whose heroes are soldiers and policemen, generally Hindus, who fight against enemies of India, inside or abroad.

This year the movie The Kashmir Fileson the historic flight of Hindus from Kashmir 30 years ago has provided the Hindu nationalists who acclaim it with a pretext to attack the Muslim minority.

The methods used for subordinate the Muslims and Christians of India to the majority community (…) go through the demonization of these minorities and the requirement of proof of their patriotismexplains film critic and writer, Anna MM Vetticad. And, according to her, India’s tragedy is that the majority of Bollywood (…) is either apathetic, opportunistic or fearful. The film will be released in cinemas in France on Thursday August 11.