The Bollywood remake formula is running out of steam

The box office success of several big-budget Bollywood films, slated for release in the coming months, could be on shaky ground, with audiences recently rejecting remakes of Southern-language films. Remake producers such as Vikram Veda, Drishyam 2, Shehzada and Bholah some with budgets greater than 80 crore, may be worried after the recent box office failure of movies like J ersey, HIT: The first case, Tadap and Bachchan Paandey all remakes of Tamil and Telugu films, which trade pundits say have thrown uncertainty into Bollywood’s overused formula of remaking films from the south.

Trade experts said the increased adoption of entertainment on video streaming services during the pandemic has made original movies readily available to the public dubbed into different languages ​​or with subtitles. For example, popular star Akshay Kumar will be seen in the remake of Tamil film Suriyas Soorarai Pottru which won the national award for best feature film last month. But the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well as Hindi, titled Udaan.

Taking a remake has been considered the easiest path for many years now. But it will be interesting to see how it goes now, especially for the big stars,” said film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar, referring to whether the draw for the individual star will be able to bring something entirely new to the table.

Previously, there was hardly any access to original South Indian movies and they certainly weren’t aired with subtitles on TV for Hindi-speaking viewers. Now they are available along with countless other titles in all languages ​​for as little as Rs. 1000 per year on an average streaming platform,” said film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna. When a remake is announced or about to be released, it’s likely that a consumer will want to catch up with the original and then lose interest in the new movie, especially if it’s a frame-by-frame copy. as was the case with Shahid Kapoors Jersey, he said.

The honeymoon period for filmmakers banking on the proven lure of a South Indian film by snagging remake rights for as little as Rs. 5-7 crore is over, says Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. The only way out for the Hindi producers is to also acquire the North Indian dubbing rights of the film from the south to ensure that it is at least not available in Hindi on YouTube or TV,” said Mohan in reference to the controversy around Kartik Aaryans. shehzadaAllu Arjuns remake Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Plans to release a Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu film on TV and OTT were abruptly put on hold after the shehzada the directors stepped in to improve their film’s prospects.

For several years, commercial artists in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada have provided fodder for Hindi film narratives. Between 2009 and 2019, Bollywood remade 38 South Indian films, 18 of which were hits. Tiger Shroff-featured Baghi 2 (a remake of Telugu film Kshanam), Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simba (Telugu film Temper) and Salman Khan’s romantic action comedy Bodyguard (Malayalam film of the same name) topped the list, with profits of Rs. 101 crore, Rs. 100 crore and Rs. 74 crore, respectively.

