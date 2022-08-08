Akshay Kumar is the sixth richest actor in the world, according to Anurag Kashyap | Bollywood





In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that Akshay Kumar is the sixth richest actor in the world. Anurag is currently promoting his upcoming film Dobaaraa.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap promoted their upcoming movie Dobaaraa. During a recent interview, when Taapsee was compared to Akshay Kumar for doing a lot of movies like him, Taapsee complained that his salary didn’t match his and he earned a lot. Anurag revealed that Akshay is the sixth richest actor in the world. Read also : See new pictures of Akshay Kumars 7.8 crore apartment in Mumbai with four parking spaces Dobaaraa is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is set to hit theaters on August 19. This is Anurag and Taapsee’s third collaboration following the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), which he served as the producer. During a recent interview, Siddharth Kannan told Taapsee that he read a tweet calling Taapsee a lady Akshay Kumar for doing a lot of movies. Hearing this, Taapsee said, I will humbly accept this compliment if my paycheck matches his so far, please don’t do this. He is the biggest taxpayer and the biggest taxpayer and all that and mere ko itne nahi milte (I don’t get paid that much). Hearing this, Anurag replied: He is the sixth richest actor in the world. Hearing that, Taapsee said, I’m not even close to that. According to Forbes India, Akshay Kumar was the only Indian to appear on the US Forbes list of highest paid celebrities in the world in 2019. He ranked 33rd with $65 million ( 517 crore) revenue. In 2020, Akshay ranked sixth among the highest paid actors in the world. The magazine also said that Akshay earned $48.5 million ( 385 crore) per year and most of that revenue comes from its product endorsements. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Close story Trending topics to follow

