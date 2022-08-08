The most popular TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is back with a bang. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the 14th season of the hit shows began airing last night and perfectionist Mr. Aamir Khan graced the hot seat.

During the broadcast, actor Laal Singh Chaddha asked about the SS Rajamoulis RRR. He answered well, but the interesting fact here is that the star hero noted that he hadn’t watched the hit movie yet. Aamir Khan earned 50 lakhs on the show.

His next film Laal Singh Chaddha is confirmed to be released in theaters on August 11, 2022. Coming to KBC, the show will air Monday through Thursday every week on Sony TV.

