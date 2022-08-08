Roger Earl Mosley, who played ‘TC in ‘Magnum PI’, dies at 83 after a car accident in the Los Angeles area, his family announces





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Actor Roger Earl Mosley, best known for his role in the hit series ‘Magnum PI’, has died aged 83, according to his family. Mosley played helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the show, which aired on CBS from 1980 to 1988. He portrayed a former Marine who ran a helicopter and tour service in Hawaii, often piloting the private investigator of Tom Selleck around the islands to help him solve cases. Mosley also made appearances on the rebooted version of “Magnum PI” in 2019. During his long career, he appeared in several films as well as series such as “Night Court”, “Kung Fu” and “Sanford and Son”. He also reunited with his former co-star in an episode of “Las Vegas,” in which Selleck portrays the owner of the Montecito casino. Roger E. Mosley Roger E. Mosley arrives at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City. AP Photo/Matt Sayles Mosley’s family say he was involved in a car accident in the Lynwood area last week that left him paralyzed in hospital. Her daughter advertised on facebook that Mosley died on Sunday. His daughter Ch-a Mosley wrote: “He was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you dad. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong.” His family says he still gets fan mail and autograph requests from his role as TC Mosley grew up and continued to reside in the Los Angeles area. He and his wife, Antoinette Laudermick, had been together for almost 60 years and had three children together.

