A bitter dispute over the ownership of WazirXan Indian crypto exchange that is being questioned by law enforcement in the country over alleged money laundering allegations, has descended into a Twitter-based confrontation between the Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and WazirX founder Nischal Shetty.

Binance announced that it had “acquired” WazirX in November 2019.

The problem seems to have started on August 5, when India Execution Directorate (ED) wrote in a press release that he had “conducted research on one of the directors of Zanmai Laboratories”, the operator of WazirX. He added that he had “issued a freezing order” to stop activity on the company’s bank balances “up to” some $8 million.

The ED remarked of WazirX that the company “works from cloud-based software [platform] (@AWS Mumbai), all employees are working from home, the head office is a two-chair coworking WeWork space, and all crypto-to-crypto transactions are controlled by Binance, which is again without any known offices, no employees known and rarely responds to [emailed] requests.

Shetty, who is one of Zanmai’s owners, expressed his response to ED on Twitter, saying WazirX is a “decentralized” body.

WazirX declared:

“We have been fully cooperating with ED for several days and have answered all their questions fully and transparently. We disagree with the claims in the ED press release. We are evaluating our subsequent action plan.

But another fight is now playing out on Twitter with Zhao claiming that Binance never fully pulled the trigger on the deal – and Shetty stating that’s not true.

The original Binance blog post, published on November 21, 2019, featured a quote from Zhao, which said at the time:

“The acquisition of WazirX shows our commitment and dedication to the people of India and strengthens[s] the blockchain ecosystem in India as well as another step towards the freedom of money.

But the post was updated on August 5 of this year, with a paragraph that read:

“We would like to clarify that the 2019 “acquisition” described in this blog was limited to an agreement to purchase certain assets and intellectual property from WazirX. Binance has not purchased any stakes (and does not hold any stakes) into Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX and created by the original founders. In addition, WazirX (including the aforementioned assets) continues to be operated and managed by Zanmai Labs.”

Shetty, however, claimed that Zhao was twisting the truth. And the head of Binance responded with to accuse Shetty to engage in puns based on “deception”.

Zhao further accused WazirX to be “uncooperative with” Binance, and claimed it “looks like” the company was “uncooperative with” Binance. [the] Ed too.

Shetty, however, refuted all of Zhao’s claims, stating that WazirX received “ambiguous answers” when asked about a “parent entity” of Binance.

Shetty added that as recently as “February”, “the Binance team wanted to ‘take control’ of Zanmai”.

Previously, Zhao urged users with funds on WazirX to transfer their holdings to Binance.

He wrote:

“We could technically disable WazirX wallets, but we can’t/don’t want to do that. And despite the amount of debate we’re in, we can’t/want to hurt users.”

The plot, however, continued to thicken. Apoorva Mittal, a reporter for the Economic Times, one of India’s leading English-language media outlets, wrote that ‘CZ’ had ‘told’ her that the ‘deal’ between Binance and operator WazirX had ‘never gone through’ “.

Zhao, however, denied that such a conversation ever took place.

But one of the Economic Times reporter’s colleagues came to Mittal’s defense, writing that she would be “happy to send” Zhao’s “mail” with “your quotes to jog your memory”.

Mittal further versus that WazirX users “have no idea how it affects them”.

She added that Binance, on August 7, “disabled off-chain transactions with WazirX.”

And the journalist claims that Zanmai was “exploring the legal route” in the fight with Binance, citing “sources” close to the Indian firm.

