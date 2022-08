Archers actor June Spencer, 103, retires after more than 70 years | The Archers

She starred as the fearsome matriarch Peggy Woolley in The Archers for over 70 years. But at 103, June Spencer is finally retiring from the BBC Radio 4 soap opera. Spencer was featured in the show’s very first episode in 1951. Her final performance aired on Sunday, July 31. Spencer said: In 1950 I helped plant an acorn. It took root and in January 1951 it was planted and called The Archers. Over the years it has flourished and grown into a magnificent large tree with many branches. But now that old branch, known as Peggy, has grown weak and dangerous, so I decided it was high time she redeemed, so I duly pruned her. In Monday’s episode, Peggy’s son, Tony, and Tony’s wife, Pat, will reflect on Peggy’s recent memories and thoughts on family life, with both agreeing that she is an amazing woman. When The Archers started, Peggy, now a great-grandmother, was a young woman with two little girls. She featured in many important storylines, including her husband, Jack Woolley, succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease. It was particularly personal for Spencer as her own husband, Roger, also had the disease until his death. The story began a year after his death. Jeremy Howe, Editor of The Archers, said: I think working with June Spencer has been one of the greatest privileges of my many decades in theatre. Her Peggy is one of the broadcast’s great creations that’s utterly charming, utterly ruthless, knife-edged, and witty in spades. To think that June dominated the airwaves during a career as archers spanning more than 70 years is beyond belief. Rarely have I worked with such an inventive, focused and technically brilliant actor, or such a lovely person. The crew and cast of The Archers, myself, wish June a long and well-deserved retirement and I know that if she doesn’t think the show is up to par, June will let us know. Kudos to the legend that is June Spencer. The Duchess of Cornwall, a longtime listener to the radio soap opera, made an appearance as herself on the show’s 60th anniversary episode. She hailed Peggy as a true national treasure. In 1991 Spencer was made an OBE and in June 2010 she was granted freedom from the City of London. She received a lifetime achievement award at the 2014 BBC Audio Drama Awards and received a CBE in the 2017 Birthday Honors for her services to theater and charity.

