Raksha Bandhan Star Akshay Kumar Says No to Indecent B-Grade Bollywood Movies Unsuitable for Families

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest actors in the industry and earns enough to pay the highest taxes among other Bollywood stars in the country.

Since his breakthrough in Bollywood as an outsider, Akshay has enjoyed huge success making all kinds of movies in the industry.



Instagram/Akshay Kumar

Whereas Mr. Khiladi spent most of his early career making action filmslargely due to his incredible physique, in the latter part of his career Akshay experimented a lot trying period films, dramas, sports films, etc.

However, despite trying everything under the sun, there is one type of film that Akshay is completely against.

These are films that cannot be seen by a family audience.

During an interview with PTI, Akshay revealed how despite trying to experiment a lot, he can’t do ‘ghinoni‘movies.

I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don’t want to form any kind of image. But I make sure of one thing that the movies I make, they have to be family entertainment.



Zee5

I don’t want to make a (dirty) ghinoni movie. Even though it is a psycho thriller or a social drama, it should be seen by families without any hesitation. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain family audiences. Akshay said.

The superstar will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, who is a director of Aanand L Rai and sees him as Raju, a confectionery owner who struggles to marry off his four younger sisters.

Source: Koimoi