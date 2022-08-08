Great to see him grow as an actor





Telugu superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni took to social media on Sunday to share his thoughts on Aamir Khan’s upcoming film,Laal Singh Chaddha. The Mass The actor called the film a breath of fresh air and added that it was wonderful to watch his son Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’Laal Singh Chaddha‘. A breath of fresh air. A film that goes beyond the surface. A film that moves you deep inside!! Makes you smile, cry, laugh and think!! It comes with a simple message that love and innocence prevails over everything!! (sic) the actor shared on Twitter. Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Says He Chooses Scripts Based on Audience Preferences The film, which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. It is set to hit screens on August 11. Reports indicate that Nagarjuna watched a special screening of the film on August 7. Previously, Aamir also screened the film at Chiranjeevis House which was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Aamir, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and Sukumar. Also Read: Aamir Khan Hosts ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ Preview at Chiranjeevi Naga opened up in an interview about the reactions to the screening saying: It was an amazing time! The fact that I was sitting in the same room with amazing filmmakers and directors was awesome. It was a great night for me to hear them talk about the movie and my performance. They all had their point of view on the film that Mr. Aamir took over. He is a master at taking everyone’s opinions, making them his own and applying them to his work. I saw him do that with Laal Singh all along (sic). Reports stated that the role played by Naga in the film had already been offered to Vijay Sethupathi, but the actor had to back out of the project. Naga in another interview shared his thoughts on replacing the Tamil actor. Honestly I’m not really sure what happened with Vijay sir. They just told me dates were a problem and nothing more. But my understanding is that when Vijay sir was supposed to play the character they were going to design him as a Tamil speaking boy traveling up North and you know all that chemistry happens but with me, it became a Telugu-speaking boy because I am from AP Telangana. I greatly admire Vijay sir, I am a big fan of his work. He’s fantastic, even in the last movie I saw which is Vikram I enjoyed his role (sic), the Thanks the actor was quoted as saying.

