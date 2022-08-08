MyIndMakers

It was predicted here that the entertainment industry, often known as Bollywood or Urduwood, would come to an end during the pandemic1. More like the industry started the harakiri process a bit before 2020, and the pandemic has only helped the Raam Naam Satya process of vile, anti-Hindu and corrupt industry.

The industry has been struggling since theaters closed due to social distancing precautions. However, it seems audiences too have experienced a reawakening of things they didn’t necessarily need in life or things they could do without during the pandemic, entertainment being one of those things. Although OTT platforms worked hard to produce binge-worthy shows, much of the content still reflected anti-dharmic content, with sadhus and pundits portrayed as evil gods and Hindus portrayed as perpetrators. of violence against oh-so-oppressed Muslims. There was a lot of content showing sexual jihad, also known as love jihad, where a Hindu woman willingly accepts a Muslim man into her life as he seems to be the best option for her given her needs in society. This illustrates the height of hypocrisy, complacency and at the same time the secular brainwashing of the Kafir spirit.

Bollywood as a sewage industry has been doing this for many years 2. Films from the 1950s to the present are full of themes that poke fun at Hindu deities and show Muslims in a better light. Bollywood and Dawood and his gang made Indians question their religion, their rituals, their Brahmin priests and their roles in society. Bollywood has normalized insulting deities in the guise of angry young men questioning and dismissing the gods. Jihadist coolies like Amitabh Bachchan and his anti-Hindu communist wife have influenced millions and shaped the attitudes of generations with their pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu trash.

Other visible themes in Bollywood are related to misogyny where heroes like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are seen harassing women in movies and sexual harassment of women is sold as a ritual. of seduction. Acceptance of on-screen harassment often leads to acceptance of street harassment. However, this phenomenon is given the sweet label – eve teasing by narrative posers. Item girls, the portrayal of women as oppressed until a Muslim character with a false Hindu name comes along as a savior further normalizes the misogyny aspects.

Khans marrying and remarriing Hindu women and producing children named after jihadists speak a thousand words to impressionable young minds who view women like Kiran Rao and Kareena Kapoor Khan not as independent women but as Sharia-compliant elites. who have made the right choice in their lay life. Not to mention the filmic influence of love triangle stories that normalize premarital sex where characters like Aishwarya Rai show how to have relationships with a Muslim playing a Hindu on screen, fooling millions of people by the subtle message of sexual jihad.

Smoking, drinking and all kinds of naked debauchery are justified before the savage Shiva-Shambho under the guise of free spirit and false spirituality. The last, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 3, and many others that preceded him depict tantrics and priests as corrupt, perverse, and harmful social elements. These messages are spread by writers, directors, anti-Dharma Muslim actors and worse, idiotic Hindu actors who eat jihad money to sell anti-Hindu stuff to society. As the founder of @GemsofBollywood explains 2, the caste system is still etched in Hindu minds via films where the Brahmins are evil and superstitious, the Kshatriyas are bloodthirsty and intolerant, and the Baniyas are shown to be greedy and unfair in their trade. Shudras are often shown alongside minorities who come to their aid as messiahs to free them from the bloody “upper class” Hindus who supposedly continue to harm their existence.

The overrepresentation of minorities in movies and shows (Mai, The Fame Game) and the catering of Hindus to Muslims are subtly seen in movies like Runway 34 where a Muslim hijabi character with a baby is on a doomed flight and her husband is supported by the skyline with minute-by-minute updates while the rest of the passengers don’t get much sympathy and treatment. Even regional films are criticized for their anti-dharmic content, their awakening and their ill-conceived messages aimed at the masses (4, @gemsofsouthwood). The evil of Bollywood has run its course and people are calling out jihadist actors like Aamir Khan and running campaigns like #BoycottLalSinghChaddha, a predicted failure mainly due to a lame and recycled plot.

With a big budget, anti-Hindu shows and flops like Tandav, Sacred Games, Leila, Shamshera, woke disasters like Raksha Bandhan, Jayeshbhai Jordar and Munna Michael, and the rise of nepotism-free talent as we see it. sees in shows like Panchayat, and movies like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, let’s continue to hope that we will continue to celebrate the anniversary where we marked THE END of Bollywood and give special thanks to the pandemic serving as a great window of opportunity. ‘opportunity. May the guilty never rest in peace.

References

The Beginning of the Urban Naxals END in Academia and Entertainment https://myind.net/Home/viewArticle/the-beginning-of-the-end-of-urban-naxals-in-academia-and-entertainment Hindu Resistance to Bollywood’s Hinduphobia with Gems of Bollywood’s Sanjeev Newar https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaM4myrwGv4 #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2: #Bollywood anti-Hindu direction and production by Anees Bazmee with Tabassum and HINO Kartik https://kreately.in/bhoolbhulaiyaa2-anti-hindu-bollywood-direction-and-production-by-anees-bazmee-starring-tabassum-and-hino-kartik/ Anti-Hindu madness awakened in Gujarati film #NaadiDosh https://bharatvoice.in/films/anti-hindu-woke-madness-in-gujarati-film-naadidosh.html

Image source: Pink Villa