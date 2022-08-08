Vidya Balan on Salary Disparity in Bollywood, Read Her Response to Fan Query





Vidya Balan, who was last seen in jalsa, recently hosted a brief “Ask Me Anything” or “AMA” session with her Instagram fans and followers. In a recent story she posted, the actor invited fans to ask her questions about “women, work, and women in the workplace.” When a fan asked about pay parity, she gave an epic response. Keep reading to find out. Vidya Balan is a talented powerhouse who has made a name for portraying powerful female characters on screen. With his performances in films like Kahaani, Dirty Picture, Shakuntala Devi, Jalsa, Sherni, and many more, the actor has ignited screens and shattered many theatrical stereotypes. Moreover, with Shakuntala Devi, Sherniand jalsa the three successive OTT films, the actor has achieved a hat-trick of popular films on OTT platforms. In a post, Balan recently asked his followers questions about “women, work and women in the workplace.” One of his followers asked him: “Why are women paid less than men? She replied, “Does sawal ka jawab mujhe bhi chahiye.” (Even I need an answer to this question.) Vidya Balan on the salary disparity in Bollywood: The actor had previously been asked about pay parity during one of the interviews for a portal. Pay equity is a discriminatory system in place in the global film industry where actresses are paid less than men. When the actor was asked about it, he answered frankly that he didn’t have much to say about it since he plays the main character in the majority of his films. Suggested reading: Vidya Balan reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh : let’s feast our eyes too She continued“But I know that we still have a long way to go when it comes to our fees. Even in my genre of films, there is still a long way to go when it comes to the gap between the budgets received by male actors and feminine. But I like to focus on how far we’ve come.” Balan also said that there is a significant salary gap between men and women in Bollywood. But she is confident that this gap will close over time. She proclaimed that we would surely fight to close this gap. The actor has just returned after finishing the program for his next film, Neeyatin London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/film-theatre/vidya-balan-on-pay-disparity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos