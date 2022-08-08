Entertainment
The 68th Lawrence County Fair will be held next week
HICKORY TWP. The 68th edition Lawrence County Fair will be held August 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road.
Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, a Dynamo Dog show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on August 15, balloon art, hula hoopers and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunons Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show and Helicopter Rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday to Saturday.
Also, at 7 p.m. on August 14 at the Community Building, the Fair Queen Pageant will take place.
August 15 schedule
The opening ceremony of the fair will take place at noon, with rides starting at 5 p.m.
The rest of the program includes:
- Judging of dairy goat breeds at 9 a.m., followed by a Boer goat show (open and junior) at the Swine Arena
- Junior dairy montage at 11 a.m. with staging to follow at the breeding arena
- A kid’s prank contest at 2 p.m., PSU Master Gardner kids’ activities at 2 p.m., and a watermelon eating contest at 2:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
- Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the milking parlor
- Dynamo Dogs canine show at 4 p.m.
- Goat Show and Market Goat Show at 5 p.m. at Livestock Arena
- Open and junior cattle breeding judging at 5:30 p.m. at the breeding arena
- A costume contest for children at 6 p.m., on the theme of Favorite Farm Animal
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
- Moto-X TNT Motocross races at 7:30 p.m.
- Magic Man TJ Hill Magic Show at 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
- Lawrence County Pomona Grange Appreciation Night at 8 p.m. at the Community Building
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.
Schedule for August 16
The rides will start at noon.
The day’s program includes:
- Market steer judging/beef presentation at 9:00 a.m. at the Livestock Arena
- Sheep breeding judgment at 10 a.m. at the Swine Arena
- An apple butter demonstration at 11 a.m. at the Édifice Grange
- Meet the animals by the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor
- 4:30 p.m. Lamb Show at Livestock Arena
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
- Goat Olympics at 6 p.m. at the Swine Arena
- Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 6 p.m. near the Milking Parlor
- Shenango High School Marching Band performance at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage
- Market lamb judging at 6:30 p.m. at the Cattle Arena
- Performance by the Lawrence County Community Band at 7 p.m. at the Community Building
- Magic Man TJ Hill magic show at 7 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.
- Drag racing at 7:30 p.m. in the Grandstands
- Goat’s milk fudge auction at 8 p.m. at the Swine Arena
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Exhibition
Schedule for August 17
The rides will start at noon.
The day’s program includes:
- Open and Junior Dairy Show (Aryshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, Jersey & Milking Shorthorn) at 9 a.m. at Livestock Arena
- Judging of the rabbits at 10 a.m. at the Swine Arena
- CPR training at 3 p.m. at the Community Building
- Helicopter flights by Spiker Helicopter from 3:00 p.m. to sunset
- Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the milking parlor
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
- Horseshoe pitching competition at 6 p.m. at the Pitching Pits
- Goat costume contest at 6 p.m. at the Swine Arena
- Performance by the Wilmington High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage
- Cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
- Concert by Chris Higbee at 7:30 p.m. in the Tribunes
- Magic Man TJ Till magic show at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Building
- Dairy Delight Night/Cheese Auction/Veal Dressing at 8:00 p.m. at Cattle Arena
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.
August 18 program
The rides will start at noon.
The day’s program includes:
- Demonstration of apple butter at 10 a.m. at the Bâtiment Grange
- Poultry show at 10 a.m. at the Swine Arena
- Helicopter flights by Spiker Helicopter from 3:00 p.m. to sunset
- Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Band from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor
- 4:00 p.m. hog/market hog showcase show at livestock arena
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
- Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 6 p.m. near the Milking Parlor
- Paw Printz 4-H Dog Club Demonstration at 6:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
- Performance by the Laurel High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage
- Great Gospel Night, featuring Down East Boys at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building
- Magic Man TJ Till at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Building
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.
- Truck and tractor pulls by PPL and Northwestern PA Truck & Tractor Pullers at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand
- Brunion Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.
August 19 schedule
The rides will start at noon.
The day’s program includes:
- Horse show at 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena
- 9 a.m. Tractor Driving Contest at nearby Laurel High School
- Junior Cattle Skills Competition at 10 a.m. at the Cattle Arena
- Junior Dairy Judges Competition and Beef Cattle Mounting Competition at 1:00 p.m. at the Livestock Arena
- Helicopter flights by Spiker Helicopter from 3:00 p.m. to sunset
- Olympiads of the Farm at 3 p.m. at the Pavillon du Chien
- Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 3:30 p.m.
- Master showman contest at 4 p.m. at the breeding arena
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
- Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 6 p.m. near the Milking Parlor
- Performance by the Mohawk High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage
- Lead Line Contest at 7:30 p.m. at the Livestock Arena
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.
- Rafter Z Rodeo Company presents Bulls and Barrels at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand
- Car cruise, with Dorals music, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.
August 20 schedule
The rides will start at noon.
The day’s program includes:
- Antique tractor raffle and garden tractor raffle at 9:00 a.m. in the grandstand (weigh-in begins at 8:00 a.m.)
- 10 a.m. Junior Cattle Sale at the Cattle Arena
- Helicopter tours by Spiker Helicopter from midday to sunset
- Meet the animals by the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 3:30 p.m.
- Royal Bengal Tiger Show by Brunon Blazaks at 4 p.m.
- Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 4 p.m. near the Milking Parlor
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
- CFL Mule Contest at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavillon du Chien
- Performance by the Grove City High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage
- Demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand
- Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.
- Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.
- Grand finale of fireworks at sunset/darkness
