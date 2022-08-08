Connect with us

The 68th Lawrence County Fair will be held next week

HICKORY TWP. The 68th edition Lawrence County Fair will be held August 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road.

Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, a Dynamo Dog show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on August 15, balloon art, hula hoopers and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunons Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show and Helicopter Rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday to Saturday.

Also, at 7 p.m. on August 14 at the Community Building, the Fair Queen Pageant will take place.

August 15 schedule

The opening ceremony of the fair will take place at noon, with rides starting at 5 p.m.

The rest of the program includes:

  • Judging of dairy goat breeds at 9 a.m., followed by a Boer goat show (open and junior) at the Swine Arena
  • Junior dairy montage at 11 a.m. with staging to follow at the breeding arena
  • A kid’s prank contest at 2 p.m., PSU Master Gardner kids’ activities at 2 p.m., and a watermelon eating contest at 2:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
  • Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the milking parlor
  • Dynamo Dogs canine show at 4 p.m.
  • Goat Show and Market Goat Show at 5 p.m. at Livestock Arena
  • Open and junior cattle breeding judging at 5:30 p.m. at the breeding arena
  • A costume contest for children at 6 p.m., on the theme of Favorite Farm Animal
  • Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.
  • Moto-X TNT Motocross races at 7:30 p.m.
  • Magic Man TJ Hill Magic Show at 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion
  • Lawrence County Pomona Grange Appreciation Night at 8 p.m. at the Community Building
  • Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.

