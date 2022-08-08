The 68th Lawrence County Fair will be held next week





HICKORY TWP. The 68th edition Lawrence County Fair will be held August 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road. Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, a Dynamo Dog show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on August 15, balloon art, hula hoopers and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunons Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show and Helicopter Rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday to Saturday. Also, at 7 p.m. on August 14 at the Community Building, the Fair Queen Pageant will take place. August 15 schedule The opening ceremony of the fair will take place at noon, with rides starting at 5 p.m. The rest of the program includes: Judging of dairy goat breeds at 9 a.m., followed by a Boer goat show (open and junior) at the Swine Arena

Junior dairy montage at 11 a.m. with staging to follow at the breeding arena

A kid’s prank contest at 2 p.m., PSU Master Gardner kids’ activities at 2 p.m., and a watermelon eating contest at 2:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion

Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the milking parlor

Dynamo Dogs canine show at 4 p.m.

Goat Show and Market Goat Show at 5 p.m. at Livestock Arena

Open and junior cattle breeding judging at 5:30 p.m. at the breeding arena

A costume contest for children at 6 p.m., on the theme of Favorite Farm Animal

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.

Moto-X TNT Motocross races at 7:30 p.m.

Magic Man TJ Hill Magic Show at 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion

Lawrence County Pomona Grange Appreciation Night at 8 p.m. at the Community Building

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m. Schedule for August 16 The rides will start at noon. The day’s program includes: Market steer judging/beef presentation at 9:00 a.m. at the Livestock Arena

Sheep breeding judgment at 10 a.m. at the Swine Arena

An apple butter demonstration at 11 a.m. at the Édifice Grange

Meet the animals by the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor

4:30 p.m. Lamb Show at Livestock Arena

Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.

Goat Olympics at 6 p.m. at the Swine Arena

Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 6 p.m. near the Milking Parlor

Shenango High School Marching Band performance at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage

Market lamb judging at 6:30 p.m. at the Cattle Arena

Performance by the Lawrence County Community Band at 7 p.m. at the Community Building

Magic Man TJ Hill magic show at 7 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion

Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.

Drag racing at 7:30 p.m. in the Grandstands

Goat’s milk fudge auction at 8 p.m. at the Swine Arena

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Exhibition Schedule for August 17 The rides will start at noon. The day’s program includes: Open and Junior Dairy Show (Aryshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, Jersey & Milking Shorthorn) at 9 a.m. at Livestock Arena

Judging of the rabbits at 10 a.m. at the Swine Arena

CPR training at 3 p.m. at the Community Building

Helicopter flights by Spiker Helicopter from 3:00 p.m. to sunset

Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. near the milking parlor

Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.

Horseshoe pitching competition at 6 p.m. at the Pitching Pits

Goat costume contest at 6 p.m. at the Swine Arena

Performance by the Wilmington High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage

Cornhole tournament at 7 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion

Concert by Chris Higbee at 7:30 p.m. in the Tribunes

Magic Man TJ Till magic show at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Building

Dairy Delight Night/Cheese Auction/Veal Dressing at 8:00 p.m. at Cattle Arena

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m. August 18 program The rides will start at noon. The day’s program includes: Demonstration of apple butter at 10 a.m. at the Bâtiment Grange

Poultry show at 10 a.m. at the Swine Arena

Helicopter flights by Spiker Helicopter from 3:00 p.m. to sunset

Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Band from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor

4:00 p.m. hog/market hog showcase show at livestock arena

Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.

Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 6 p.m. near the Milking Parlor

Paw Printz 4-H Dog Club Demonstration at 6:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion

Performance by the Laurel High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage

Great Gospel Night, featuring Down East Boys at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building

Magic Man TJ Till at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Building

Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.

Truck and tractor pulls by PPL and Northwestern PA Truck & Tractor Pullers at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand

Brunion Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m. August 19 schedule The rides will start at noon. The day’s program includes: Horse show at 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena

9 a.m. Tractor Driving Contest at nearby Laurel High School

Junior Cattle Skills Competition at 10 a.m. at the Cattle Arena

Junior Dairy Judges Competition and Beef Cattle Mounting Competition at 1:00 p.m. at the Livestock Arena

Helicopter flights by Spiker Helicopter from 3:00 p.m. to sunset

Olympiads of the Farm at 3 p.m. at the Pavillon du Chien

Meet the animals of the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor

Dynamo Dog dog show at 3:30 p.m.

Master showman contest at 4 p.m. at the breeding arena

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.

Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 6 p.m. near the Milking Parlor

Performance by the Mohawk High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage

Lead Line Contest at 7:30 p.m. at the Livestock Arena

Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.

Rafter Z Rodeo Company presents Bulls and Barrels at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand

Car cruise, with Dorals music, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pavilion

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m. August 20 schedule The rides will start at noon. The day’s program includes: Antique tractor raffle and garden tractor raffle at 9:00 a.m. in the grandstand (weigh-in begins at 8:00 a.m.)

10 a.m. Junior Cattle Sale at the Cattle Arena

Helicopter tours by Spiker Helicopter from midday to sunset

Meet the animals by the LCF Junior Fair Board from 3-5 p.m. near the milking parlor

Dynamo Dog dog show at 3:30 p.m.

Royal Bengal Tiger Show by Brunon Blazaks at 4 p.m.

Dragon Fly Balloon Art & Hula Hooping at 4 p.m. near the Milking Parlor

Dynamo Dog dog show at 5:30 p.m.

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 6 p.m.

CFL Mule Contest at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavillon du Chien

Performance by the Grove City High School Marching Band at 6:30 p.m. on the Midway Stage

Demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand

Dynamo Dog dog show at 7:30 p.m.

Brunon Blazaks Royal Bengal Tiger Show at 8 p.m.

Grand finale of fireworks at sunset/darkness

