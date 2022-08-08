Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda is being bombarded with offers from Bollywood but here’s what’s stopping him from signing them!

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is set to take the box office by storm with his Bollywood Liger debut this month. The star spares no effort to promote his next film, dubbed Pan-India. While the movie is yet to be released, the Telugu star is already getting plenty of offers in Bollywood movies.

Produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions, the film is widely promoted not only in the south but even in the north of India. Fans are super excited to see the movie. Needless to say, the film created a real buzz among moviegoers.

Vijay Deverakonda is all the rage among the masses. Several directors and producers are apparently lining up to cast him in their movies before Liger even hits the big screens. However, he has yet to sign any films. The Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying that Vijay received many offers from Bollywood directors, but he politely declined the offers. He first wants to gauge the public’s reactions to Liger. He wants to know how the public reacts to it, what changes he needs to make and what preparations he needs to make to take on more Bollywood projects.

He reportedly turned down offers from some of the biggest names in Bollywood to date.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their movie Liger everywhere. Recently, they traveled to Patna to meet their fans and promote their movie. The enthusiasm of his fans was such that he had to leave the event halfway.

The next stop for them is Ahmedabad. The official Dharma Productions Instagram handle shared the update and wrote, Spread the love #Liger style! #Ahmedabad your energy is electric, see you at the cinema on August 25th! #LigerOnAug25th

