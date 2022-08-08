The Prey’s Dog actor was “super rambunctious” on set





The dog featured in Prey was a “high-energy” animal that made filming difficult at times, but the cast and crew love him anyway. Hulu

While fans and critics adore Amber Midthunder in the lead role of Prey, another notable character in the film would be his faithful canine companion, Sarii. The dog was played by an “animal actor” named Coco who was making his film debut with the Predator prequel. In fact, Coco was adopted for the film, and without any previous cinematic experience, it sometimes took a bit of patience from the cast and crew to get through some scenes. In a new interview with Dexertodirector Dan Trachtenberg evoked Sarii and the dog that represents her, Coco. Trachtenberg explained how the idea of ​​including the dog in the film was inspired by films like Mad Max: The Road Warrior have a dog serving as a sidekick to the hero. The filmmaker also revealed how Sarii was originally written to have far less screen time, but during production more and more scenes were given to the dog. VIDEO OF THE DAY “I love having this buddy relationship with this creature, with another animal, in the middle of a Predator movie…We kept finding more things. “We were trying to get Coco out of the scenes but the opposite happened. ended up being true, and we ended up including it more – even in some of the action sets, because I just thought it would be so much fun. One of the great things about Road Warrior is how Mad Max uses his dog, so we wanted to have that same kind of fun in this movie too. But using so much Coco was not without its problems. The dog was very energetic, according to Trachtenberg, with occasional difficulty getting the right grip. It just meant that the cast and crew would cheer and presumably let Coco know what a good girl she was when she hit her target perfectly. Here’s what Trachtenberg said about working with Coco. “Super exuberant. Very energetic. Always an emotional moment for us on set, ‘Is Coco going to love it and make her mark and do what she has to do?’ It was sometimes a journey to get there, but ultimately she always made it. It was very exciting, lots of cheering when we finally had a good grip with Coco. Related: Predator: Six Genres & Targets The Character Should Hunt Next Everybody loves Coco Hulu Prey Star Amber Midthunder also opened up about what it was like to work with Coco. According to Midthunder, the dog was definitely a bit of a “hot mess” given his lack of filmmaking experience. That said, no one on set got mad at Coco when some takes didn’t go well, because everyone loves her too much. “She was a little messy – but in a sweet way. She wasn’t a movie dog, she was literally adopted to be in this movie, and she happened to be very energetic. She was a such a delight to have around, she was so fun and very playful. And then it would be time to do things…sometimes she did, sometimes she didn’t. But obviously it all turned out well, because she was awesome, and everyone loves her. Prey is now streaming on Hulu.

