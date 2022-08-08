Entertainment
After Hundreds of Rejections, I Used to Get a Project-Entertainment News, Firstpost
In conversation with actor Radhika Apte on Vikram Vedha, working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, why she doesn’t take on too many projects and her journey in the entertainment industry which has not been easy.
In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, actor Radhika Apte says her journey has not been easy at all. In fact, it was quite hard for her. She constantly had to fight for what she wanted to do and most of the time she didn’t get what she wanted to do. From the outside, it looks like a certain actor is doing well. She mentioned that what people don’t notice is that after hundreds of rejections, you get a project. She has now made a conscious effort to reduce her work and focus on her health and family life. She thinks the best thing about working in the west is that people get paid on time and there is a lot more equality compared to Bollywood.
Excerpts from the interview:
You just finished shooting with Vikram Vedha, how was the experience of working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan?
To be honest with you, there was no preparation. It’s not a very complicated role. But there are a lot of interesting situations in the film. He’s a very interesting character and you’ll get to see a lot of interesting conflicts. But the role didn’t need specific research or rehearsals. I had seen the original and we rehearsed on set. I know Saif quite well since we did a few projects together and most of my scenes are with him. I did a little scene with Hrithik. I had never met Hrithik before, but he made me feel extremely comfortable working with him and we got to work very quickly. The film is not just an action thriller, but is about something philosophical.
On choosing a different role.
I definitely make a choice among what is offered to me. Then comes the choice of whether I like the script, the co-actors and the directors and whether they pay you well or not. And another thing is whether the project offered to you will be excellent for your personal growth. But that doesn’t always happen. So you do things for different reasons. Sometimes you need the movies because of the content and sometimes you really need the money, commercial viability and most of the time it’s a mix of all those things.
Your journey in the entertainment industry.
It wasn’t smooth at all. I would say it was pretty tough. It’s been really hard to constantly fight for what you want and most of the time you don’t really get what you want. From the outside, it looks like a certain actor is doing well. What people don’t notice is that after hundreds of rejections, you get a project. And as an actor, you want to believe that you’ll get the projects you want after working for a number of years. But that doesn’t happen either. There are many things you are fighting at the same time. That said, I was also very lucky. So it wasn’t easy, but I was lucky. I had those chances that a lot of people don’t have. I’ve done pretty well and worked with directors and actors that I admire. More importantly, I like to play and I had the opportunity to do so.
You live in London and you do so many projects in India, how do you manage to do that?
I literally do Bombay-London, like we would do Poona-Bombay. Last month I was in Bombay for a few days and I am here again. Previously it was the other way around. I used to live longer in India and fewer days in London. Now I have reduced my number of work very consciously. I travel so much that I stopped checking in eight years ago. So I go there with my purse, my laptop and my phone.
You have reduced your work. What is the reason?
I want to choose the work and projects I want to do. And do work that makes me happy and only the projects that interest me. So, I’ve said no to a lot of work over the past two years. I also want a balance between my private life and my professional life. Before, I worked 365 days a week. I used to get half a day off in six to seven months. I used to literally go from the airport to work. Until COVID happened, I literally worked like a dog. But now it was a conscious decision to prioritize my health and my personal life. I’m also studying writing to see if there’s anything else in the works that I can be good at. So it was a way to check if I could do something else. But I want to choose my work wisely and not keep saying yes to everything.
OTT as a game changer.
Many good actors find work and play leading roles. This was not the case before. A lot of scripts are written with women in mind. This is a great moment for artists.
Working in both Western and Indian cinema
I would say that I haven’t worked much in the west compared to India. But from the few projects I did there I would say the team was smaller which was really a good thing and all the HODs were very well versed in the script which I think was very necessary and people were on time and most importantly people were paying on time and there was a lot more equality in that regard.
