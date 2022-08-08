



Legend, Pressure is mounting on the UK government to act on the cost of living crisis, according to the Daily Record, in which former Prime Minister Gordon Brown calls for an urgent meeting of the Cobra disaster committee and a budget emergency. The Labor veteran also called for a recall from Parliament, saying there was a ‘vacuum’ in Westminster with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on vacation. Legend, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford agrees with Mr Brown and also calls for a recall in The National. The MP said Boris Johnson ‘needs to come out of hiding’ and put in place measures that will tackle the growing cost of living crisis. Legend, The i newspaper says pledges of support from Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will decide who wins the Tory leadership race. But the newspaper writes that direct payments to households could take three months to implement if the new prime minister gives the go-ahead. Legend, Penny Mordaunt tells The Herald that Liz Truss wants people to keep more of the money they earn because she downplays suggestions that there will be no donations to help struggling families. She suggests that Ms. Truss’ comments were misinterpreted. Legend, The Scottish Daily Express says Ms Truss is considering making urgent payments directly to households struggling with the cost of living crisis. He reports that former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt has confirmed the Foreign Secretary is “considering other measures”. Legend, The clashing Tory leadership rivals are also making headlines in The Times over their plans for the economy. The newspaper cites a YouGov poll which suggests that two-thirds of voters think the government would be wrong to prioritize tax cuts over tackling the cost of living. The newspaper also reports that Rishi Sunak is to announce his household support program. Legend, Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson reveals she would be ready to return to frontline politics in the event of a second independence referendum. Ms Davidson said she would lead the pro-union campaign. The Telegraph says she told a member of the public on an Edinburgh Fringe show that she was ‘the only one who could stand up to Nicola Sturgeon’. Legend, ‘Brumthing special’ on the Underground sums up a Super Sunday for the Scottish team which saw eight medals won for the country, including gold for Laura Muir and silver for Eilish McColgan. The tally tops Gold Coast four years ago and marks the team’s most successful matches outside of Glasgow 2014. McColgan was announced as the Closing Ceremony standard bearer following her inspirational victory in the 10,000 race m last week. Legend, The Scot leads with a story claiming this year’s exam results will be assessed in the same way as any other year by business leaders. The document suggests that tomorrow’s Scottish results could show a drop in results. In-person exams returned this year after the pandemic disruption and all students received a letter signed by 18 business leaders pledging to create good jobs for young people. Legend, Triumphant athletic pair Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan also make the front page of The Scottish Sun, but the main story is that race-hate killer Imran Shahid was attacked in prison with boiling water. According to the newspaper, the 45-year-old man, convicted for the murder of Kriss Donald in 2004, avoided serious injuries. Legend, The Scottish Daily Mail’s lead story claims powers designed to combat terrorism are being used to ‘spy on the public’ for low-level incidents including littering and vandalism. The document also claims that a local authority used the Regulation of Investigative Powers Act to investigate Covid breaches. Legend, The family of a Dundee woman who was the victim of an attempted murder tell The Courier they fear the man jailed for the crime may return to ‘finish her off’. Robbie McIntosh has a parole hearing later, a day after the attack’s fifth anniversary. Legend, The story of a child left alone at home is front-page news for the Evening Telegraph, which also celebrates the Commonwealth Games success of local boxer Sam Hickey who clinched gold in the men’s middleweight final. Legend, Edinburgh Councilor Kevin Lang was shaken after being ‘grabbed by the throat’ while delivering news bulletins, but told the Edinburgh Evening News the attack would not stop him from doing his work. The Liberal Democrat said he had often been verbally attacked, but this was the first physical attack he had suffered as a politician. Legend, And amid drought warnings and garden hose bans in England, the Daily Star of Scotland says a water company has ‘made a stink’ by suggesting people stop showering and washing with a flannel instead. “It’s the dryness of the smell,” says the newspaper. Related Internet Links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

