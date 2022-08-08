Shehnaaz Gill no longer follows Salman Khan on Instagram; actress of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Now, this is extremely surprising. Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a strong bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, dumped him on Instagram and sparked rumors that all is not well between them. Shehnaaz Gill follows a total of 11 people on Instagram, including her crush and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, but to everyone’s surprise the actress has stopped following the Tiger 3 star. that the actress came out of the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? According to reports, Shehnaaz Gill was asked to leave Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the reason is still unclear. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Fans Strongly Criticize Mohit Malik For Insulting Her; the actor reacts

Salman Khan upset with Shehnaaz Gill? Read also – Marriage of Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni: Here is what the latter has to say about his wedding project

Salman Khan is openly expressing his admiration for the Bigg Boss 13 girl and now seems like there is a huge rift created between them and the resin is yet to be known. Reports from many entertainment portals claim that the superstar is angry with Sana because she has signed other projects and does not work with SKF movies only. Well we wonder if Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will ever be made like the original cast with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, later Aayush left the movie and it was Salman Khan who asked if he should leave because things had been strained. Also Read – Raksha Bandhan Star Akshay Kumar Vows Never To Make ‘ghinoni Movies’; says, “Even a psychopathic thriller should be seen by families”

And now reports of Shehnaaz Gill leaving the film have only added more pressure on the producers of the film, Salman Khan is the film’s co-producer while Pooja Hegde is now the main heroine. The official statement from the actress is yet to be released if she is still making her Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali debut. Shehnaaz Gill became an overnight star with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the show’s biggest highlights.

