BBC soap opera legend June Spencer retires at 103 | Entertainment

June Spencer, the last original cast member of BBC Radio 4 drama ‘The Archers’, has retired from the show after more than 70 years, aged 103.
The British soap opera legend, who played matriarch Peggy Woolley (formerly Archer), debuted in the very first episode of the much-loved drama in 1951.
Her final performance aired on July 31.
“In 1950 I helped plant an acorn. It took root and in January 1951 it was planted and called ‘The Archers,'” Spencer said in a statement posted on the BBC website. “Over the years it has flourished and grown into a beautiful large tree with many branches.”
Explaining her decision to leave the show after seven decades, she said: “This old branch, known as Peggy, has grown weak and dangerous, so I’ve decided it’s time for her to ‘redeem’ , so I duly cut it.”
Spencer, who received a lifetime achievement award at the BBC Audio Drama Awards in 2014, said in an interview with the British newspaper Telegraph Monday that she “had been trying to retire for at least a year” but the show didn’t want to lose her character.
Jeremy Howe, editor of “The Archers”, described working with Spencer as “one of the greatest privileges of my many decades in theatre”.
In the BBC statement, he praised her as “an inventive, focused and technically brilliant actress, or such a lovely person”.
Howe added: “The cast and crew of The Archers and I wish June a long and well-deserved retirement – and I know that if she doesn’t think the show is up to snuff, June will let us know. . Well done legend is June Spencer.”
Among Spencer’s fans is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwallwho made an appearance as herself on the 2011 60th anniversary episode of “The Archers.” In a statement, she hailed Spencer as “a true national treasure who has been a part of my life, and of millions more, for as long as I can remember.”
Spencer was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1991. In 2010 she was granted Freedom of the City of London and she was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in Honors birthday card in 2017. for services to the theater and to charity.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.news-daily.com/entertainment/bbc-soap-legend-june-spencer-retires-at-age-103/article_54503ce9-b349-5a82-ba77-7ea98f0e0f37.html
